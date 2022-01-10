U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

ArrowStream Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer, Raleigh McClayton

Restaurant and Food Tech Market Veteran from Grubhub, Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeye's to Drive the Next Stage of Growth

Raleigh McClayton, CEO at ArrowStream

Raleigh McClayton, CEO at ArrowStream
Raleigh McClayton, CEO at ArrowStream
Raleigh McClayton, CEO at ArrowStream

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the market-leading supply chain intelligence solution for the foodservice industry, announced the appointment of Raleigh McClayton as its new Chief Executive Officer. Raleigh joins ArrowStream after a distinguished career in the restaurant and food tech space.

"ArrowStream is in the right position to serve the foodservice industry that really needs us right now. There's no better person than Raleigh to understand this market, and work with the team to create the most benefit for our customers during these uncertain times," said Rick Willett, Chairman of the Board of Directors at ArrowStream.

Raleigh has led both B2B and B2C brands, most recently serving as President of LoopNet, the largest advertising platform for commercial real estate. Prior to this, he spent over 10 years in the Restaurant and Food Technology industries. He was a member of the leadership team at Grubhub for five years, helping extend Grubhub's products and services from small restaurant operators to larger Enterprise brands and opening new verticals for the business. Earlier in his career, he served as head of digital marketing and digital strategy for Restaurant Brands International for four years, overseeing the growth of brands such as Burger King, Popeye's, and Tim Hortons.

He will be taking over from Jeffrey Stone, who will be moving onto a PE role. ArrowStream is thankful for Mr. Stone's contributions over the last year.

"The breadth of ArrowStream's products empowers foodservice professionals and makes their lives easier. The company has done a tremendous job of building strong relationships with suppliers, distributors, and over 250 restaurant brands across the foodservice industry. I'm excited to work with our talented team and partner with clients to continue solving big problems that impact our daily lives," stated Raleigh. "It was incredibly appealing to lead a company that connects across the value chain to provide transparency, drive efficiency, and showcase opportunities throughout the supply chain. We're investing heavily in our platform to ensure ArrowStream continues to deliver innovative, mission-critical solutions for our clients."

Read more about how ArrowStream is poised for growth here.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, the leading end-to-end supply chain management platform for the foodservice industry, helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. ArrowStream serves thousands of chain restaurant operators, distributors and suppliers with a single integrated network of applications and industry data, providing unmatched levels of transparency, control and actionable insight to protect their clients' brands, mitigate risks and optimize profitability. For more information, visit www.arrowstream.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Hubbard

ArrowStream, Inc.

khubbard@arrowstream.com

