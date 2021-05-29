U.S. markets closed

ARRY INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ARRY

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Array common stock pursuant and/or traceable to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"); or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO"); or (iii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 offering (the "March 2021 SPO"); or (iv) any combination of the IPO, December 2020 SPO, or March 2021 SPO, of the important July 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline

SO WHAT: If you purchased Array securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Array class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2098.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the offering documents and defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to adequately disclose the then-existing rise of costs related to certain supplies such as steel, as well as the Company's freight costs, and that these were likely to have, and were having, an adverse effect on the Company's business and operations. The complaint also alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in press releases and conference calls because defendants omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that dating back to Q1 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel were increasing dramatically, and that Array was facing increasing freight costs, and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Array class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2098.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arry-investor-notice-rosen-national-trial-lawyers-encourages-array-technologies-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--arry-301301999.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

