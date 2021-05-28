ARRY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Array Technologies, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. ("Array" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ARRY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO"), or (3) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's March 2021 offering (the "March 2021 SPO"), or (4) between October 14, 2020, and May 11, 2021 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arry.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Array failed to disclose that it was facing increasing costs for commodities such as steel as early as Q1 2020, and simultaneously, Array was facing increasing freight costs and other deteriorating business conditions.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arry or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Array you have until July 13, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648685/ARRY-Shareholder-Alert-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Array-Technologies-Inc-Investors-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm

