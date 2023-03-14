U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,904.75
    +48.99 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,023.87
    +204.73 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,391.40
    +202.56 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.86
    +43.56 (+2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    -1.66 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6280
    +0.1130 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3320
    +1.1340 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,895.59
    +1,911.21 (+7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    579.12
    +30.10 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

ARSAT CHOOSES COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES FOR ARSAT-SG1 GROUND STATION KA-BAND PROGRAM

·2 min read

CPI awarded approximately $20 million to provide telemetry, tracking and command and gateway systems in support of ARSAT ground stations and teleports

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARSAT, the national Argentinian telecommunications company, has awarded Communications & Power Industries (CPI) an approximately $20 million contract to provide large, Ka-band telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) and gateway systems to support the ARSAT-SG1 satellite. CPI will provide two 13.2 meter TT&C antennas and six 6.3 meter gateway earth station antennas, each fully integrated with CPI satellite communications amplifiers, to be installed at several sites in Argentina.

CPI 13.2 meter full-motion antenna
CPI 13.2 meter full-motion antenna

ARSAT-SG1, which is planned for launch in 2025, will be ARSAT's first high-performance satellite with high-throughput satellite (HTS) technology, as well as its first satellite operating in the Ka-band frequency. It is intended to provide reliable, high-quality satellite broadband to more than 200,000 households in low-density, rural areas of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay, where the deployment of terrestrial communications infrastructure is insufficient to support increasing demand.

"CPI supports ARSAT's goal of providing Argentinians with equal access to telecommunications services, bridging the digital divide between rural and urban areas. To help accomplish this, we worked closely with ARSAT to ensure that we developed an integrated solution that fully met the needs of the SG1 GSKa program. This included developing new features for our 6.3 meter antenna," said Mike DiBiase, president of CPI's Antenna & Power Technologies business (formerly known as CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies). Work on the three-year contract will be completed at CPI facilities in the United States and Canada.

"By means of a bidding process, ARSAT selected CPI to lead this very important project for ARSAT and Argentina. CPI's vast portfolio, heritage and excellent track record in commissioning Ka-band systems globally made them the clear supplier of choice. CPI demonstrated a thorough technical and commercial understanding of and compliance with the SG1 GSKa requirements for the TTC and gateway network," said Facundo Leal, chairman of the board of ARSAT.

About Communications & Power Industries

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

Communications &amp; Power Industries LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/CPI International, Inc.)
Communications & Power Industries LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/CPI International, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arsat-chooses-communications--power-industries-for-arsat-sg1-ground-station-ka-band-program-301771270.html

SOURCE CPI International, Inc.; Communications & Power Industries LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon Botches Its Take on T-Mobile's Netflix Deal

    The No. 1 wireless carrier wants to look as if it's giving customers something for nothing. It's not and customers should be wary.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Forget Tesla - The Biggest Tech Opportunities Of 2023

    Tech stocks have had a rough time, but a few new developments could very well bring the entire industry back into the spotlight

  • Apple Bulls Are Looking for a Catalyst. Its VR Headset Launch Could Be Key.

    Analysts say a headset launch in the summer would be a prime candidate to “move the needle” on Apple stock.

  • Dogecoin Network's Patched Bug Is Still Present in 280 Blockchains, Blockchain Security Firm Says

    The bug pertains to the way peer-to-peer communications are conducted on blockchain networks, such as Litecoin and Zcash.

  • Dish Liable For $469M Penalty For Infringing Patents, US Federal Court Jury Rules

    DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) must pay $469 million for infringing two parental-control technology maker ClearPlay Inc patents related to filtering material from streaming video, under a U.S. federal court jury ruling last Friday. The jury found that ClearPlay's patents covered Dish's AutoHop feature for skipping commercials on its Hopper set-top boxes, Reuters reports citing court documents. Though jurors found that Dish's technology infringed ClearPlay's patent rights, they refused ClearPla

  • Rivian's electric delivery vans could soon be available to companies other than Amazon

    Rivian reportedly wants to end exclusivity with Amazon for its electric delivery vans.

  • Microsoft Signs Third ‘Call of Duty’ Deal as It Seeks Approval to Buy Activision Blizzard

    The agreement is part of a push to convince regulators that the planned $75 billion acquisition won’t harm the videogame industry.

  • Microsoft Strung Together Tens of Thousands of Chips in a Pricey Supercomputer for OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- When Microsoft Corp. invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, it agreed to build a massive, cutting-edge supercomputer for the artificial intelligence research startup. The only problem: Microsoft didn’t have anything like what OpenAI needed and wasn’t totally sure it could build something that big in its Azure cloud service without it breaking.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weigh

  • GM scouts ways to integrate AI ChatGPT into 'everything': report

    General Motors is reportedly looking into ways to integrate the artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT into its vehicles as Microsoft continues to invest in the product.

  • Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $250

    Apple's base iPad is down to just $250 at Amazon.

  • The Apple Watch Ultra is $70 off right now

    The Apple Watch Ultra is now on sale at Amazon for just $730 with an instant rebate, or $70 (9 percent) off, matching the best deal we've seen to date.

  • Cowboy’s ‘Adaptive Power’ update breathes new life into its flagship bike

    Cowboy is updating new and existing e-bikes with a new feature called Adaptive Power. It works by tapping into the e-bike’s accelerometer and other sensors based on the rider’s weight, momentum and other factors – even wind. The new feature adjusts the motor’s power without the need for gears or tapping a boost button. But where's the new bike?

  • Exclusive-India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

    India plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, according to two people and a government document seen by Reuters. The new rules, details of which have not been previously reported, could extend launch timelines in the world's No.2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from pre-installed apps for players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple. India's IT ministry is considering these new rules amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, said a senior government official, one of the two people, declining to be named as the information is not yet public.

  • The best webcams for 2023

    Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.

  • Microsoft lays off an ethical AI team as it doubles down on OpenAI

    Microsoft laid off an entire team dedicated to guiding AI innovation that leads to ethical, responsible and sustainable outcomes. The cutting of the ethics and society team, as reported by Platformer, is part of a recent spate of layoffs that affected 10,000 employees across the company. The elimination of the team comes as Microsoft invests billions more dollars into its partnership with OpenAI, the startup behind art- and text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, and revamps its Bing search engine and Edge web browser to be powered by a new, next-generation large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search."

  • Why Splunk (SPLK) is an Attractive Portfolio Pick Right Now

    With healthy fundamentals and high demand for its cloud solutions, Splunk (SPLK) appears to be a solid investment option at the moment.

  • Has ChatGPT Put Bing Back Into Search Engine Discussion?

    Bing's user growth surged growth after Microsoft invested in OpenAI, though it remains far behind Google search.

  • Twitter's India Rival Integrates chatGPT To Challenge Elon Musk-Led Company's Dominance

    Koo, an India-based social media app, has integrated OpenAI’s chatGPT to establish itself as a trendier and more user-friendly platform. What Happened: Koo, an Indian social media app that aims to rival Elon Musk‘s Twitter, has integrated chatGPT technology to help users draft posts easily, reported Reuters. See Also On Benzinga India: Apple’s iPhones May Be Expensive But Tech Giant’s Growth Is Outpacing Chinese Rivals In India The platform will allow users to use chatGPT directly within the app

  • [video]VIDEO: Fallout From the SVB Collapse and What It Means for the Portfolio

    Chris breaks down what he's watching amid Silicon Valley Bank's demise and how it affects the portfolio.