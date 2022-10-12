Art Cluster project revealed at BEON1X that aims to transform the cultural landscape of Southern Europe and boost local economy of Cyprus

TechIsland's BEON1X presented its Art Cluster project with which local authorities and business associations are planning to raise Cyprus's economic growth rate up via construction, socio-cultural and green initiatives.

LARNACA, Cyprus, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEON1X is a unique international socio-culture hub in southern Europe organized by representatives of the international business and IT communities who have based themselves in Cyprus. Art Cluster project was presented at the Top Creators conference held in Limassol, Cyprus on September 29.

Future of BEON1X IT and Art Cluster

The goal of the project is to create a new and completely unique location, in Cyprus, which can be utilized by people from all over the world, combining the best in music, creative arts, and ecology, mixed with the values of humanity, aimed at delivering real positive transformation.

"The mission of the project is to change society's approach from consumer driven behavior to helping the participants of BEON1X to determine their role in shaping the future of the world in a positive way. BEON1X will unite active participants who care about society and the planet as a whole showing, giving them the opportunity to directly contribute to these critically important endeavors. It is going to be a huge ambitious project that will become both 'Burning Man' and Casablanca for the European continent at once," - Tata Andrews, BEON1X spokeswoman, explained.

The Art Cluster is projected to attract around 20 mln euros at the first stage. It is planned that the cluster will become a stage for an ongoing festival of festivals - music, art, dance, architecture, craftwork, theater, creativity and other cultural events.

"Cyprus' economy could grow faster-than-expected, mainly as a result of supporting business initiatives in creating clusters, notably business services, tourism and IT. With this initiative the expected growth is more than 5% GDP in 2022, despite the fallout from the global financial decline", - the Finance Ministry reported.

Additionally, the BEON1X initiative will also pay homage to a large-scale project designed to protect the coastline of Limassol and the local park from erosion. The project will reconstruct several kilometers of coastline and establish a new recreational space for visitors, with marine activities and swimming pools in the open sea.

