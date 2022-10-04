U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,777.89
    +99.46 (+2.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,177.19
    +686.30 (+2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,171.66
    +356.23 (+3.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.20
    +52.33 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.34
    +1.71 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.40
    +22.40 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.47 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9945
    +0.0118 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5870
    -0.0640 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1404
    +0.0084 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5890
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,084.31
    +675.53 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.55
    +10.11 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.90
    +157.14 (+2.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Art Design Group Honors Buffalo Soldiers

·2 min read

"Friends of Freedom" Bronze Cast Memorial
A Socially Conscious Memorial that honors our heroes the Buffalo Soldiers of America

LANCASTER, Pa. , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known sculptors Becky Ault and Mike Cunningham of ART Design Group and their team have created the historic Buffalo Soldier Memorial that will be escorted by modern day Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Clubs from Lancaster PA to Lakeland FL.

A Socially Conscious Memorial that honors our heroes the Buffalo Soldiers of America

October 23rd you will hear the rumble of motorcycles in your neighborhood in all east coast states escorting the delivery of the Fine Art bronze cast memorial honoring the Buffalo Soldiers stationed in Lakeland Florida before being deployed to Cuba to fight in the Spanish American War and win Cuba's freedom.

After three years in the making, the Heroic Monument is the compilation of technology, art and history executed by Becky and Mike spearheaded by Cynthia Haffey, Executive Director of Platform Art in Lakeland Florida.

The project brought groups of people from all walks of life together, from modern day Buffalo Soldiers and Veterans group from Lancaster, Pa to the East coast States to the Florida boarder. The Florida clubs will escort the Memorial to Lakeland Veteran's Memorial Park, Lakeland Florida for an unveiling/dedication November 12th at 10:00 am. "The Friends of Freedom" will honor all Buffalo Soldiers and is the first and only one of its kind to be installed in Florida.

Manny Smallwood, President of Harrisburg Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of PA and Richard Wilder of Buffalo Soldiers Florida, Inc have logistically pieced together the escorts in each state from Pennsylvania to Lakeland Florida. They will be on alert from October 23rd to the day of installation on October 25th at Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park. We thank them for this massive undertaking and responsibility.

Cynthia Haffey, Executive Director of Platform Art, commissioned the work and managed the many details that involved numerous organizations.

Don Selvage, Deputy Chairman of Polk County Veterans Council, and Cynthia Haffey chose Becky Ault of ART Design Group and ART Research Enterprises, Inc of Lancaster PA as artist of record to create the Monument.

The team of ART Design Group have created public art such as the 911 Memorial in Ybor City Tampa Florida, The Detroit Tigers training camp in Lakeland, Florida, Gathering at the Crossroads PA State Capital Harrisburg Pa, Museum of Natural History NY, and the Air & Space Museum Washington DC. Upcoming projects include K9 Sculpture Palm Beach Sheriff's Department, Florida, and three major sculptures for Madison Wi at Union Crossings.

ART Design Group Logo
ART Design Group Logo
Buffalo Soldiers with the &quot;Friends of Liberty&quot; Memorial at ART Design Group and ART Research Enterprises, Inc Facility in Lancaster PA
Buffalo Soldiers with the "Friends of Liberty" Memorial at ART Design Group and ART Research Enterprises, Inc Facility in Lancaster PA
&quot;Friends of Liberty&quot; in the hot chemical patination process at ART Research Enterprises, Inc facility in Lancaster PA
"Friends of Liberty" in the hot chemical patination process at ART Research Enterprises, Inc facility in Lancaster PA
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-design-group-honors-buffalo-soldiers-301635677.html

SOURCE Art Design Group

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his 'Cinderella' to Broadway

    Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and welcoming another. The musical theater icon announced Monday that his retooled version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theatre in February with new songs, a new leading lady and a new title. “Bad Cinderella” — borrowing the title from a key song in the show rather than using London West End's blander name “Cinderella” — will star Linedy Genao in the title role.

  • 12 Wicked Books to Keep You Warm This October

    Our October books list is filled with gems from supernatural romance, historical fantasy, and blood soaked horror!

  • Best ‘SNL’ Musical Performances: 15 Unmissable Live Appearances

    From Nirvana to Billie Eilish, here are some of the best SNL musical performances from late-night TV’s grandest show.

  • UVA photography exhibit shatters stereotypes of Black Virginians during Jim Crow

    A collection of 10,000 stereotype-defying images documenting Black life in Central Virginia during the Jim Crow era will be showcased […] The post UVA photography exhibit shatters stereotypes of Black Virginians during Jim Crow appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is WisdomTree International Equity ETF (DWM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for DWM

  • Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash

    Prominent crypto commentators say they're worried bitcoin's price consolidation indicates a deeper slide is coming, just as it did four years ago.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsThe Ontario Tea

  • Firm Led by NFL Legend Steve Young Helps Take Metaverse-Related Company Movella Public

    Movella, a motion capture technology company, will list on the Nasdaq after combining with SPAC Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation.

  • Catalis Continues to Invest in South Carolina with Acquisition of CSRA Tax Business

    Catalis’ latest acquisition marks the company’s second acquisition in less than one month.

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (

  • Court Rules CFTC Legally Served Ooki DAO Through Help Bot

    The ruling came the same day a group of crypto lawyers and developers filed to join the CFTC's case against Ooki DAO.

  • Bonduelle's profits fall as droughts, supply crunch weigh

    (Reuters) -French plant-based food company Bonduelle reported lower annual profits on Monday, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, bad crops, supply chain disruption and rising inflation. The war between Russia and Ukraine has sent food and energy prices soaring, while drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. Bonduelle's ready-to-eat fresh activities in North America declined in what it called a less dynamic market, after it raised prices to preserve margins and ceased sales of non-contributing ranges to some clients.

  • German manufacturing shrinks in Sept as new orders slump - PMI

    S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, fell to 47.8, its lowest since June 2020 and down from 49.1 in August. Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said "the soaring cost of energy, which has already led some businesses to cut production, caused alarm bells, with manufacturers' expectations for future output having plummeted in September following the shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline." S&P Global's Smith added: "If demand continues falling in the months ahead as businesses are expecting, the pass-through of higher costs will inevitably become more and more difficult, thereby squeezing margins."

  • IDFC AM Suyash Choudhary on Indian Bonds, RBI

    IDFC Asset Management Head of Fixed Income Suyash Choudhary discusses the outlook for Indian bonds and monetary policy. Choudhary expects Indian repo rate to peak at 6.15-6.25% in this cycle with the final hike likely in the upcoming December policy. He speaks to Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng brushes off "a little turbulence" from mini-Budget Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 closes up slightly 1pc; Pound gains to $1.13 Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Global Manufacturing Index Contracts for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Global manufacturing contracted in September for the first time in more than two years as orders and production continued to weaken, underscoring growing risks of a worldwide recession.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryTesla Tumbles Most in S&P as Quarter

  • Volkswagen brands gear up for listings as Porsche SE begins share acquisition

    Volkswagen brands are preparing for stock market listings as a training exercise, CEO Oliver Blume told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Tuesday, as its largest shareholder began its acquisition of Porsche AG shares. Volkswagen's listing of Porsche last Thursday, floating 12.5% of the sportscar brand on the stock market, prompted speculation of further listings as a means of unlocking value in the group that executives view as strongly undervalued.

  • PNC led U.S. in new branch openings during August

    U.S. banks closed more than twice as many branches as they added in August, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) is a Solid Choice

    Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.