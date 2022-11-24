U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    -0.62 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.80
    +11.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0421
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2800
    -1.2930 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,551.86
    +130.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.88
    +4.30 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.26
    +3.02 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

"Art With Me" Returns to Miami for Pre-Basel Celebration of Arts and Culture, November 26-27

·3 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helmed from Tulum, Art With Me makes its return to Miami's Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, November 26-27 with a pre-Basel celebration featuring jaw-dropping art installations and immersive experiences surrounding art, music, and culture.

Founded in 2018 by David Graziano, Art With Me is Tulum's first premier large-scale arts and cultural festival providing a mainstream platform for international artists and bringing together local businesses through curated programming of art, workshops, and panels.

Spanning music, art, food, and culture, Art With Me will include performances by SG Lewis, Moderat, Bedouin, Big Wild, Elderbrook, Parra for Cuva, Henry Green, Gone Gone Beyond, Magdalena Bay, Lee Burridge Presents All Day I Dream, Audiofly, DJ Seinfeld, QRTR, Jaime XX, Cole Knight, Facundo MohrrParaleven and Matt Caines.

Featured artworks will include new inspirations from renowned artists: Daniel Popper, Michael Benisty, and Laura Kimpton. The art preview will also include works from Tigre Mashaal-Lively, Shrine, Ian Tuma x Lost Creations, Jason Gronlund, Charlie Blackcat Smith/Sparseland LLC, Patibulario Art x Emanuel Arturo Zárate Ortiz, ZULU, Tyson Ayers, Elephantman x Domonic Snow, Tate Leigh, Florentine Farms/Stephen Rhoades, Marina Zumi, Chris Carnabuci, Carlito, Marie Poliak, and Martin Russocki.

Art With Me will feature immersive activations with top-tier artists across six core pillars: Art With Me, Dance With Me, Eat With Me, Breathe With Me, Play With Me, and Care With Me.

Art With Me unites global artists presenting installations, workshops, panel discussions, and environmental design experiences, and provides a unique space for guests to enjoy one-on-one interactions with featured creators.

Dance With Me harnesses and celebrates the power of different cultures, embracing the beauty of the world while creating memorable moments. Highlighting international and local artists, musical sets will be supported with state-of-the-art production equipment by Pioneer DJ.

Eat With Me reinforces a sense of community within the global Art With Me family. Guests will enjoy premium culinary experiences with a selection of organic fare including juice bars, food truck vendors, and local concessions.

Breathe With Me will boast a full line-up of wellness programs from drum circles to plant-based medicine healing where attendees will experience a new meaning of self-care. Ka! Empathogenics will offer samples of its first-ever formulations of empathogenic botanicals that calibrate the brain, as well as have products available for purchase. Online platform, Maloka, will give guests a look inside the Mindful Metaverse where practice meets play with a special tent activation.

Play With Me will present a specially-curated event line-up for kids and families. Youth programming will feature a curriculum that provides children the opportunity to engage with art in a meaningful and immersive way – a critical step towards preserving the artist in each of us.

Care With Me features non-profit partners who bring awareness and positive change through cultivating inspirational art and educational experiences for local communities and the environment.

This year's festival will include a dedicated bar from Anheuser Busch brand affiliates Veza Sur, Stella Artois and NUTRL.  Attendees are welcome to enjoy a craft brew atop the Veza Sur bus which will be located adjacent to the main stage. Samplings of Rey Azul Tequila & Soda featuring premium blanco tequila with sparkling water and fruit flavors will bring guests an unparalleled refreshment.

Art With Me is proud to recognize additional event collaborators across tech, hospitality and transportation, including: Valence, Mr. C Hotels Coconut Grove, and Brightline.

Tickets:
Two-Day General Admission at $142+
Two-Day Premium at $294+

TICKETS HERE

Media Contact:
Gabi Rodriguez              
305.799.0969
349377@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/art-with-me-returns-to-miami-for-pre-basel-celebration-of-arts-and-culture-november-26-27-301686601.html

SOURCE Art With Me

Recommended Stories

  • A horrifying vision of modernist misery, from Birmingham to Hong Kong

    There was a time when modern architecture heralded a happy, healthy future. Straight lines, repetitive forms, industrial materials: all promised a utopian way of life, or so believed the acolytes of Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier.

  • Long-lost ancient mural rediscovered in northern Peru after more than a century

    Student archaeologists unearth Huaca Pintada, described as ‘the most exciting and important find of recent years’

  • A ‘love letter’ to Billy Connolly is about to go on tour

    The show will feature a collection of moving and funny tales about the comedy legend.

  • A gorgeous tribute to a holy composer, plus the best of November’s classical and jazz concerts

    If there’s one composer who satisfies the contemporary yearning for spiritual music that floats beyond style and time, it’s surely the 87-year-old Estonian, Arvo Pärt. The organisers of the excellent Arvo Pärt Festival in Oxford have tried to get behind the image of the the twinkling, luxuriantly bearded monk to reveal the very human complexity of the man, and the surprising variety of his music.

  • Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral

    Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. Poche lives in Ponchatoula, a town of about 8,000 people in southeastern Louisiana that is known for its annual strawberry festival, antique stores and the live alligator it keeps as a mascot.

  • ‘My soldiers laughed at me for making art on tour – then Queen Elizabeth hired me’

    “I’m just sad she never got to see it,” says Freddy Paske. The death of Queen Elizabeth affected most British people. For Paske, who was the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee Artist in Residence, his year’s work took on a new complexion when she died.

  • ¡Showmanism!: a strange, beautiful study of the agony and ecstasy of performance

    During a performance of the Tempest in which he was playing Prospero, Ian McKellen suddenly panicked that he was about to “dry”. The script he had cunningly inserted inside Prospero’s “book” was for some reason not there; the prompt manager was at the back of the auditorium, out of reach. Existential terror set in. “I didn’t know what, where I was, in the world,” he says. “I didn’t know what I was doing.”

  • HP says it will cut workforce by 4,000-6,000 by end of fiscal 2025

    Computer maker HP Inc. said Tuesday the company has plans to reduce its workforce by 4,000 to 6,000 employees by the end of fiscal 2025. The company employs over 50,000.

  • Global X Taps Into Sector-Focused, Covered Call ETFs

    The issuer’s new funds focus on financial, health care and IT firms.

  • Zoom Video Guidance Disappoints Amid Q3 Beat; ZM Stock Falls

    Zoom Video reported Q3 earnings that topped estimates amid lowered expectations. But guidance came in below Wall Street targets.

  • FOREX-Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs

    The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed raised its key rate by three-quarters of a percent for the fourth straight time in an effort to combat decades-high inflation, showed officials were largely satisfied they could stop front-loading the rate increases and move in smaller steps. The minutes also showed an emerging debate within the Fed over the risks the rapid policy tightening could pose to economic growth and financial stability, even as policymakers acknowledged there had been little demonstrable progress on inflation and that rates still needed to rise.

  • China to Ramp Up Monetary Stimulus as Growth Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- China signaled more monetary stimulus was on the cards, including a likely cut to the reserve requirement ratio for banks, as it ramps up support for an economy under strain from surging Covid cases and more lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate H

  • Bitcoin Bounces, Crypto Broker Attempts To Bypass Bankruptcy

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • Culp issues lowered expectations in face of macro-economic and consumer trends

    High Point mattress and upholstery materials maker Culp Inc. downgraded its expectations for its current quarter because of inflation, macro-economic pressures, and changes in consumer spending. This includes approximately $5 million in inventory impairment charges and loss on the sale of raw material and finished-goods inventory in the company’s mattress fabrics segment. The expected loss also reflects $1 million in higher-than-normal inventory markdowns in the residential upholstery fabrics business and $700,000 in charges related to restructuring a cut and sew platform in China in the upholstery fabric segment.

  • Netflix stock chart produces first bullish 'golden cross' in 15 months

    Shares of Netflix Inc. edged up 0.2% in premarket trading, as the first bullish "golden cross" chart pattern in 15 months. Many Wall Street chart watchers believe the pattern, which is when the 50-day moving average (DMA) crosses above the 200-DMA, is a sign that a shorter-term bounce has graduated to a longer-term uptrend. The streaming entertainment service's stock closed Tuesday at $286.69, up 72.3% from the May 11 five-year low of $166.37, while the Nasdaq Composite has slipped 1.7% and the

  • Turkey central bank cuts policy rate to 9%

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES The Turkish central bank on Thursday reduced its benchmark rate to 9% from 10.5%, even as inflation reached its highest level in almost 25 years in October. The bank was largely expected to cut interest rates to 9%.

  • Blue Run Spirits inks financing deal with Truist

    The deal will finance company's growth, as well as the acquisition of barrels from third-party whiskey partners and contract distillers.

  • Discount Broker Crosses Buy Point As Busier Stock Trading Raises Bottom Line

    Charles Schwab crossed a buy point as the brokerage rallies on strong stock trading activity and high interest rates.

  • Here Are 2 Stocks I'm Focused on Right Now

    Early weakness on Tuesday morning gave dip buyers the opportunity to position themselves in front of some expected seasonal strength. It is well known that the days surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday have a very positive track record and traders have a tendency to make it a self-fulfilling prophecy when the right conditions are in place.

  • Amundi, Deutsche Bank’s DWS Downgrade ESG Funds in Big Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Amundi SA and Deutsche Bank AG’s DWS Group are downgrading billions of dollars worth of ESG funds, adding to the sense of disarray that’s spreading across Europe’s asset management industry as it digests stricter regulatory guidance.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentTrump Had Losses of $900 Milli