U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.20
    -7.67 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,196.27
    +105.14 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,968.89
    -46.78 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.72
    +9.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.59
    -1.73 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9650
    +0.0490 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4900
    +0.4100 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,256.65
    -85.57 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.65
    -31.21 (-3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.30
    -11.17 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Art’s Way Manufacturing Announces Positive Earnings In Fiscal 2021 Despite Supply Chain Challenges In Recovering Economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARTW

ARMSTRONG, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW), a diversified, international manufacturer and distributor of equipment serving agricultural, research and steel cutting needs, announces its financial results for fiscal 2021.

For the Twelve Months Ended

(Consolidated)

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2020

Sales

$

24,965,000

$

22,409,000

Operating Income (Loss)

$

523,000

$

(3,910,000

)

Net Income (Loss)

$

213,000

$

(2,103,000

)

EPS (Basic)

$

0.05

$

(0.48

)

EPS (Diluted)

$

0.05

$

(0.48

)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

Basic

4,515,229

4,393,887

Diluted

4,515,229

4,393,887

Sales: Our consolidated net sales totaled $24,965,000 for the 2021 fiscal year, which represents a 11.4% increase from our consolidated net sales of $22,409,000 for the 2020 fiscal year.

Our Agricultural Products segment's net sales for the 2021 fiscal year were $16,826,000 compared to $13,085,000 during the 2020 fiscal year, an increase of $3,741,000, or 28.6%. The sales increase is attributable to favorable agriculture market conditions as commodity prices hit five year highs. We saw increased demand for our grinder mixers, manure spreaders and beet harvesting equipment in fiscal 2021. We are carrying even higher backlog numbers than we saw in fiscal 2021 as we transition to fiscal 2022.

Our Modular Buildings segment's net sales for the 2021 fiscal year were $5,678,000 compared to $6,993,000 for the 2020 fiscal year, a decrease of $1,315,000, or 18.8%. The decrease in sales was attributable to a large construction project spanning the last three fiscal years that reached completion in fiscal 2021.

Our Tools segment's net sales for the 2021 fiscal year were $2,461,000 compared to $2,331,000 for the 2020 fiscal year, an increase of $130,000, or 5.6%. This segment has not fully recovered from the drop in oil prices at the start of the pandemic in fiscal 2020 that flattened our sales.

Net Income: Consolidated net income for the 2021 fiscal year was $213,000 compared to net loss of $(2,103,000) in the 2020 fiscal year, an improvement of $2,316,000.

Agricultural Products. Despite continued margin pressure from increasing material and component costs in fiscal 2021, our Agricultural Products segment was able to combat margin erosion through multiple price increases to customers. Much of the net income improvement year on year was due to $996,000 of inventory obsolescence expense we had in fiscal 2020 that was related to increasing reserves on product lines that we eliminated strategically from our offering including UHC reels, Miller Pro forage boxes, rakes and augers, which was not repeated in fiscal 2021. We also saw an 18% increase in our labor output on roughly the same amount of wages in fiscal 2021 due to increased demand and better shop floor planning. We did see an increase in selling expenses in our Agricultural Products segment from a rebranding initiative that took place in fiscal 2021 and the addition of a product development manager to help drive our product lines towards the needs of the customer. The rebranding initiative refreshed the Art's Way logo, website, and literature to better fit the hard-working customers we serve. The Agricultural Products segment's general and administrative expenses were down in fiscal 2021 as we incurred some one-time pandemic and dual salaries expense in fiscal 2020 as we transitioned two members of senior management.

Modular Buildings. In Q2 of fiscal 2021, we completed a large construction contract that was negatively affecting our profitability. The execution of new contracts with higher quality margins helped improve our bottom line in fiscal 2021. While our commission expense rose in fiscal 2021 due to increased agricultural building sales and demand, we saw an overall decrease in operating expenses from decreased bonus expense, one-time pandemic expense in fiscal 2020 and reduced corporate allocation expense which also led to net income improvement.

Tools. The Tools segment was the only segment that did not record profitability in fiscal 2021 with a net loss of approximately $(155,000). Our backlog has remained steady and strong since the pandemic. Like the majority of businesses in current economic conditions, we are having trouble maintaining a skilled workforce, but have taken steps to increase automation to lessen this burden. We did see a significant drop in operating expenses from fiscal 2020 including deceased bonus expense, corporate allocation expense and OEM implementation costs in fiscal 2021.

Income per Share: Income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 fiscal year was $0.05, compared to loss per basic and diluted share from continuing operations of $(0.48) for the same period in the 2020 fiscal year.

President and CEO of Art's Way, David King, reports, "Our dedicated team members continued to deliver exceptional performance in Q4 of fiscal 2021 leading to positive results. We overcame ongoing challenges with the supply chain, skilled labor shortages and the impacts of COVID-19 to deliver to our customers. While supply chain constraints are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, our team continues to work closely with suppliers to mitigate disruptions.

We were very pleased to see continued operational efficiency gains from our ongoing efforts to become leaner as a manufacturer. Investment in capital equipment and automation with positive ROI across all three business segments is strengthening our position moving forward.

The new year is off to a robust start as we are experiencing one of the largest backlogs in company history. Strong commodity prices and favorable farm income are creating strong demand for the Agricultural Products segment while improved oil prices continues to add to Tools segment backlog. Paired with increased interest in modular buildings, we are optimistic for another very successful year."

About Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Art's Way manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products including animal feed processing equipment, sugar beet defoliators and harvesters, land maintenance equipment, forage equipment, manure spreaders, as well as modular animal confinement buildings and laboratories, and specialty tools and inserts. After-market service parts are also an important part of Art's-Way's business. Art's-Way has three reporting segments: agricultural products; modular buildings; and tools.

For more information, including an archived version of the conference call, contact: David King, President and Chief Executive Officer

712-864-3131
investorrelations@artsway-mfg.com

Or visit our website at www.artsway-mfg.com/

Cautionary Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements made in this release that are not strictly statements of historical facts, including our expectations regarding: (i) our business position; (ii) the impact of cost-cutting measures; (iii) future results; (iv) the timing of increased performance; (v) the benefits of our business model and strategy; and (vi) the impact of and expectations around our current backlog, are forward-looking statements. Statements of anticipated future results are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: customer demand for our products; credit-worthiness of our customers; our ability to operate at lower expense levels; our ability to attract and maintain a skilled workforce; our ability to complete projects in a timely and efficient manner in accordance with customer specifications; our ability to renew or obtain financing on reasonable terms; our ability to repay current debt, continue to meet debt obligations and comply with financial covenants; domestic and international economic conditions; factors affecting the strength of the agricultural sector; the cost of raw materials; unexpected changes to performance by our operating segments; obstacles related to liquidation of product lines and segments; and other factors detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Actual results may differ markedly from management's expectations. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687658/Arts-Way-Manufacturing-Announces-Positive-Earnings-In-Fiscal-2021-Despite-Supply-Chain-Challenges-In-Recovering-Economy

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy as It Could Hit $200 in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had a forgetful start to the year as shares of the chipmaker plunged close to 21% last month, but it hasn't taken long for the company to regain its mojo on the stock market. AMD stock has recovered a lot of ground over the past few days, aided by a solid fourth-quarter earnings report that handsomely crushed expectations. What's more, the company's 2022 guidance indicates that it is on track to deliver another year of solid growth, which has prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their expectations for AMD stock.

  • Nvidia Falls as Arm Deal Collapses, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Tuesday

    Major market benchmarks were mixed, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was suffering the biggest decline in premarket trading. Futures on the Nasdaq were down close to half a percent at 8 a.m. ET. One key stock pulling the Nasdaq down was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which finally pulled the plug on a prospective acquisition deal that had been in the works for a long time.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Peloton activist investor rips founder again

    The war of words continues.

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer Could Soon Be A $100 Billion Company — Why It Might Not Be Enough

    Pfizer stock skidded Tuesday after guidance for a record-setting $100 billion in full-year sales lagged an even more bullish Wall Street estimate.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Why Ark Innovation ETF stocks are getting pummeled in 2022

    Investors in the Ark Innovation ETF have been fed through the wringer this year, as Cathie Wood's flagship disruption fund is already down 22% — whipsawing investors in both directions.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • The biggest chip merger ever is dead. Here's why Nvidia stopped bid for Arm and what's next.

    Nvidia's plan to buy Arm raised concerns and opposition from the moment that it was announced. Now SoftBank plans to take Arm public in an IPO.

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Should Double-Down on Cost Restructuring Before Considering Spinoffs

    Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) stock revitalization in 2021 was one of the year's biggest stories. Flying high on the EV turnaround as well as a promising stake in Rivian, the company reached the market cap of US$100b for the first time. Yet, a 30% drop that pushed the stock back into a single-digit P/E ratio mandates a look into the current situation.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Peloton CEO to Step Down Amid Broader Overhaul

    The fitness company says it aims for at least $800 million of annual savings from its cost-cutting plan.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Drug Giant Pfizer Slides On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures rallied 100 points Tuesday following Monday's volatile stock market action. Drug giant Pfizer slid on earnings.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • We're Not Very Worried About Mirati Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MRTX) Cash Burn Rate

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • Pfizer stock falls after profit beats but revenue misses, even as COVID-19 vaccine sales of $12.5 billion top forecasts

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. sank 2.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations, while revenue more than doubled but missed forecasts. The company also provided a full-year outlook that was below analyst projections, but raised its sales guidance for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE . Net income jumped to $3.39 billion, or 59 cents a share, from $847 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding n