ArtemiC TM Listed as an OTC Drug in the USA; AMC Places US$2m Order

Innovative Plant-Based Medicine Set to Transform Inflammatory Disease Treatments in the US Market

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (LSE: MXC), (ASX: MXC), (OTC: MGCLF), a European based bio-pharma company specializing in the development and supply of affordable, ethically produced plant-inspired medicines, announces that its innovative product ArtemiC™ has recently been listed as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug in the USA on the FDA National Drug Code (NDC) Database under the code 83278. Facilitated by the company's US-based supply and distribution partner, AMCPharma USA, LLC. (AMC), ArtemiC™ will be available in US Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) networks starting April 2023, with ongoing discussions for its inclusion in other independent outlets.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd Logo

In response to the NDC listing, AMC has placed a US$2 million purchase order for ArtemiC™, with production set to commence immediately. Delivery is scheduled in two installments in Q3 and Q4 of this year. ArtemiC™, which completed a successful Phase II Clinical Trial in 2020, has demonstrated significant benefits for patients suffering from moderate COVID-19. Subsequent trials have proven its effectiveness as an anti-inflammatory treatment across a wide range of chronic diseases.

Brent W. Yessin of AMC expressed his enthusiasm, "We are pleased to have secured the NDC for MGC Pharma's proprietary product, ArtemiC™, which we believe will make a considerable impact in the over-the-counter retail sector. Our partnership with MGC enables us to offer the market a clinically proven, plant-based, FDA-authorized product that fills an important gap between existing OTC products and expensive prescription products from Big Pharma."

Roby Zomer, CEO and Managing Director of MGC Pharmaceuticals, added, "The listing of ArtemiC™ as an over-the-counter drug provides significant access to the largest healthcare market in the world and stands as a major milestone in MGC's growth progression. The receipt of a US$2 million order from our distribution partner, AMC, is a strong endorsement for the product, which has demonstrated the capacity to relieve symptoms of COVID-19 and other inflammatory diseases."

Story continues

ArtemiC™, an all-natural product developed by MGC Pharma in collaboration with partner Swiss PharmaCan AG and Grat Bio® SNEDD technology, increases the bioavailability of its active ingredients at the cellular level. The versatile treatment has shown a full safety and efficacy profile with no drug-adverse events and can be used in community settings and hospitals alike.

HTTP://MGCpharma.eu

Twitter: @MGC_Pharma

Facebook: @mgcpharmaceuticals

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780050/mgcpharma_logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artemic-tm-listed-as-an-otc-drug-in-the-usa-amc-places-us2m-order-301778304.html