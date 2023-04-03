U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,578.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,227.50
    -74.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.09
    +4.42 (+5.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.70
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    +0.67 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4500
    +0.6530 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,133.22
    -265.62 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.90
    +1.69 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,686.68
    +54.94 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Artemis Aerospace explores how hold bags arrive at the correct airport

PR Newswire
·3 min read

When you check in, your luggage embarks on its own journey to your final destination. While there's possibly some anxiety around whether your bags will make it to the same airport as you, the logistics of luggage handling has become a well-oiled machine that has been refined over decades. Here, Artemis Aerospace takes us through the carefully synchronised stages which ensure you are safely reunited with your belongings at the other end.

WISTON, England, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You've arrived at the airport, checked in your hold baggage and it has disappeared down the conveyor belt; you can now head for the café, indulge in some retail therapy or open your laptop and get on with your work. But as you order your flat white, your suitcase is setting off on a complex but tightly choreographed progression which will end in your reunion at the baggage reclaim belt.

Artemis Aerospace explores how hold bags arrive at the correct airport Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/portfolio/onurdongel?mediatype=photography
Artemis Aerospace explores how hold bags arrive at the correct airport Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/portfolio/onurdongel?mediatype=photography

Once your case has vanished from view, it enters the fully-automated handling system and passes through the baggage security screening machine, which is about twice the size of the hand luggage scanner, and a vital cog in the process of keeping everyone on board safe. Security officers calculate the density of scanned objects in their search for contraband and, although these machines can't work out specifically what every item is, they will detect both metallic and non-metallic objects, and also most organic materials, including food items. The scanner will identify a suspicious package with a red light, whilst a white light indicates further inspection is needed. Your case, of course, sails through the green light and on its way.

Baggage is tagged, usually with a barcode, and sorted according to whether it's early for the flight, on time or, in some circumstances, whether it's just missed it. Early Baggage Storage (EBS) systems allow passenger bags to be checked in well before the flight; some also enable users to track the identity and location of any bag at all times. This largely removes the possibility of lost luggage and can also allow accurate removal from the process if necessary.

Although the sophistication of baggage handling systems varies considerably from airport to airport, they can detect and manage any blockages in the system, regulate the flow of bags according to demand, and even align and rotate bags if necessary to ensure smooth passage.

Once your luggage is ready to be loaded, it's conveyed to assigned Make Up Points (MUPs) where the luggage is assembled before being taken to the aircraft. Transfer to the aircraft takes place either by manual loading, also known as bulk loading, or by container-based loading.

Bulk loading involves baggage being transferred by conveyor belt from a luggage cart to the aircraft hold and then manually stored. Holds have shelving and netting in place to secure the cargo, and it also needs to be distributed evenly to ensure the aircraft is safely balanced. Until relatively recently, manual loading was the only way to accomplish this part of the process. However, technological advances, such as robotic loaders and towing vehicles for baggage transportation, are paving the way for further automatic handling devices.

Container-based loading is mostly used for wide-bodied aircraft and involves luggage being packed into containers called Unit Load Devices (ULDs). These come in a variety of sizes and are locked into position in the hold to ensure restraint of the load and protection of the aircraft. They are frequently transferable between different types of aircraft, which speeds up turnaround at hub airports. Some are constructed for specific purposes, such as fire-resistance or temperature control; there is even a ULD for the safe transportation of livestock. They are manoeuvred onto the aircraft by a cargo loader fitted with automated rollers which move ULDs from its platform to the hold.

When you arrive at your destination, the whole process is reversed; your case is taken from the hold, conveyed to a baggage cart or cargo loader and towed to the airport building. If you have an onward journey, your case will be conveyed to your next aircraft as quickly as possible. If you've arrived at your destination, it will be unloaded onto the baggage reclaim belt, where your eagle eye can pick it out and you and your luggage can set off for your holiday or meeting.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artemis-aerospace-explores-how-hold-bags-arrive-at-the-correct-airport-301782394.html

SOURCE Artemis Aerospace

Recommended Stories

  • Four states join US bid to stop JetBlue-Spirit merger

    Four more states have joined the Justice Department in a lawsuit aimed at blocking the merger of Spirt Airlines and JetBlue.

  • No more room for vroom? Paris votes on banishing e-scooters

    The wheels may be about to come off Paris' ubiquitous for-hire electric scooters. Zipping around the City of Light on one of them, wind in the hair, or romantically but naughtily e-scooting à deux on one machine when the gendarmes aren't looking could soon be over if Parisians vote Sunday to do away with the 15,000 opinion-dividing micro-vehicles. The answer could doom a leading market for the swift two-wheelers that have expanded locomotion choices in the French capital and other urban centers and towns around the world.

  • UK travelers face hours-long waits for ferries to France

    British vacation travelers were stuck in hours-long lines as they tried to cross the English Channel on Saturday, with the Port of Dover in England blaming the delays on bad weather, heavy traffic and processing delays by French authorities. The port warned ferry passengers of severe delays and said it was “deeply frustrated” by the situation, which has become a regular feature of cross-channel travel since Britain’s exit from the European Union. Ferry operator DFDS said that due to the heavy traffic, it was offering a “shuttle service” that would put passengers on the next available ship as soon as they check in.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says US Tech Stocks’ Rally Is Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US equities — warns the rally in tech stocks that’s exceeded 20% isn’t sustainable and that the sector will return to new lows.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersb

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple's headset will land at a shaky time for the metaverse

    Apple is set to jump into the VR/AR race, but the metaverse is facing its biggest challenge yet.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity Is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyInvestors have been paying more on trades

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutor to Probe Credit Suisse Deal, 30% Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace B