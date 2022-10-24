U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.50
    -23.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,946.00
    -177.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,273.50
    -85.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.20
    -12.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.02
    -2.03 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.30
    -6.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.88
    +0.90 (+3.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1323
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3550
    +1.7250 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,335.82
    +153.96 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.77
    +9.00 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,928.07
    -41.66 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Artemis Aerospace explores six of the world's most beautiful runways

·2 min read

It is estimated there are more than 41,000 airports in the world. While it would be impossible to visit them all, component supply specialist Artemis Aerospace ranks their top six must-see runways.

WISTON, England, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barra Airport, Isle of Barra, Scotland

The only runway in the world where scheduled flights use a tidal beach for take-off and landing, Barra Airport in the Outer Hebrides is as unique as it is spectacular. Surrounded by rolling hills, the sandy beach is underwater at high tide, meaning flight times vary according to the tides.

Barra Airport - Artemis Aerospace explores six of the world's most beautiful runways
Barra Airport - Artemis Aerospace explores six of the world's most beautiful runways

Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport, Greece

Named after a Greek novelist and native, the short and narrow airport on the picturesque island of Skiathos is a popular destination for plane spotters, who can experience close range take offs and landings from the small stone beach and adjacent public road located at the tip of the runway. Nestled in the Mediterranean and surrounded by hills on both sides, the runway was built using reclaimed land. Pilots need to be specially rated to operate here due to the length and confines of the runway.

Tenzing-Hillary Airport, Lukla, Nepal

Perhaps more infamous as one of the world's most dangerous airports, Tenzing-Hillary Airport, also known as Lukla Airport, is the main gateway for trekkers visiting Mount Everest Base Camp. Elevated at 9,334 ft, the airport is surrounded by majestic mountains with snow-capped peaks that are often shrouded in cloud, making it an awe-inspiring sight for visitors.

Santos Dumont Airport, Rio de Janeiro

The second major airport serving Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Santos Dumont Airport is located in arguably one of the most scenic coastal cities in the world. Surrounded by mountains, and water that is peppered with lush green islands, the airport overlooks the wide sandy beach of Copacabana with Corcovado and the iconic Cristo Redentor statue visible in the distance. The famous outline of Sugarloaf Mountain, which is on the runway's direct approach path, makes it tricky for pilots to navigate.

Venice Marco Polo Airport

Although the runway is located on the mainland near to Tessera, passengers flying into Venice's Marco Polo Airport will get breathtaking views of the lagoon and the abundant beautiful historical buildings. The lagoon and part of the city are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making this visually stunning city a must-see on many travellers' bucket lists.

Donegal Airport

Voted the most scenic airport in the world for three years in a row, Donegal Airport exudes the rugged charm and wild landscape that is synonymous with Ireland's coastline. Located on an archipelago and flanked by stretches of clear blue water and soft sand, the runway approach is a visual display of striking and dramatic natural beauty.

www.artemisaerospace.com

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barra_Airport
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skiathos_International_Airport
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenzing-Hillary_Airport
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santos_Dumont_Airport
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venice_Marco_Polo_Airport
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donegal_Airport

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923968/Barra_Airport.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artemis-aerospace-explores-six-of-the-worlds-most-beautiful-runways-301653836.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. Bears Are Likely to See Demand Problems.

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla looks to be cutting prices in China, the largest market for new cars and new electric vehicles on the planet. Trading Monday will give investors some idea of how the market views the move. Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles.

  • Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

    Walt Disney Co. theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

  • Tesla slashes China prices by up to 9% as analysts warn of 'price war'

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market. The price cuts, posted in listings on the electric vehicle (EV) giant's China website on Monday, are the first by Tesla in China in 2022, and come after Tesla began offering limited incentives to buyers who opted for Tesla's insurance last month. The price cuts come after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last week that "a recession of sorts" was under way in China and Europe and Tesla said it would miss its vehicle delivery target this year.

  • Royal Caribbean Shares What's New on the Upcoming Icon of the Seas

    When Oasis of the Seas first went into service in 2008, it changed the concept of what a cruise ship could be. Instead of just being bigger than the previous biggest class of ships, Oasis class added a variety of never-before-seen features. The outdoor Central Park and Boardwalk areas were perhaps the most obvious changes, but the entire ship was a revelation.

  • Why Spirit May Be a Better Choice Than Southwest Airlines

    Discount carrier Spirit Air offers low fares, but those come with a heavy price that may not be worth paying.

  • Trump repeats rant about ‘dirty, crowded’ US airports after flying to Texas rally on newly-repaired Trump Force One

    Twitter users were quick to question the last time Trump stepped foot in a US airport, as he exclusively flies private

  • Junkyard Gem: 1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider

    A 1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider in a California self-service wrecking yard.

  • This Classic Harley Was Made To Be Driven From The Sidecar

    This has got to be the craziest factory motorcycle out there.

  • This is the most common reason cars fail their MOT

    Since 2019 an average of 30% of cars brought in for their MOT have failed.

  • Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams roll out new subway crime crackdown and plan for the system’s homeless

    NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, rolled out a new plan Saturday with a promised police surge to make the city’s 3.6 million daily straphangers stay and feel safer on the subway while providing help to the system’s homeless population. Hochul, speaking one day after a deranged suspect shoved a man to the tracks in Brooklyn, promised additional ...

  • Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns

    Hyundai Motor Co raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%. South Korea's Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 electric cars, had reported a strong EV performance in the United States until July, doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. Sales of the Ioniq 5 crossover SUV in the United States slumped around 14% in September from the previous month, hit by a new U.S. law that ended federal tax credits for buying vehicles made by some foreign automakers, including Hyundai.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • 66% of Americans Favor Road Trips Over Flights. Here Are 3 Benefits of Hitting the Road

    Image source: Getty Images Even though inflation has been making life more expensive this year, many Americans are still eager to get out and travel. And in a recent Wells Fargo report, 66% of travelers say they prefer to take a road trip over flying to their destination.

  • What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

    Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....

  • New Las Vegas Strip Casino Reinvents a Sin City Staple

    Everyone associates a few things with Las Vegas, but a major new casino player on the Strip has thrown out a classic to try something new.

  • Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

    Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres.

  • US Holiday Air Travel May Be More Turbulent Than Summer’s Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesThe US travel industry expects this holiday season to be busy enoug

  • American Airlines removing first class on international flights

    American Airlines has announced that it is phasing out first class seating on long-haul flights because business class seats are bigger sellers.

  • Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

    The cruise line has made Perfect Day at CocoCay a major destination and its latest move actually ties into its new Icon of the Seas cruise ship.

  • C3 Corvette Driven By A Space Racer Found Ready For Restoration

    This Corvette is out of this world.