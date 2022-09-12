ARTEMIS ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF STOCK OPTIONS

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

All figures presented in Canadian Dollars, unless specified otherwise

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. – September 12, 2022 (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,110,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, to directors, officers and employees of the Company.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $4.62 per share and will expire five years from the grant date.

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

