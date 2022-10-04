ARTEMIS ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held earlier today.
The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Information Circular dated August 11, 2022 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:
Votes
FOR
% of Votes
cast FOR
Votes
WITHHELD
% of Votes
cast WITHELD
Steven Dean
109,289,815
99.86 %
153,736
0.14 %
Ryan Beedie
109,427,727
99.99 %
15,824
0.01 %
David Black
109,276,753
99.85 %
166,798
0.15 %
William Armstrong
109,276,053
99.85 %
167,498
0.15 %
Elise Rees
109,363,064
99.93 %
80,487
0.07 %
Lisa Ethans
109,428,165
99.99 %
15,386
0.01 %
Janis Shandro
109,033,266
99.63 %
410,285
0.37 %
The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:
Votes
FOR
% of Votes
cast FOR
Votes
WITHHELD
% of Votes
cast WITHELD
Appointment of Auditors
109,220,576
99.63 %
402,621
0.37 %
The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:
Votes
FOR
% of Votes
cast FOR
Votes
AGAINST
% of Votes
cast AGAINST
Stock Option Plan
95,756,512
87.49 %
13,687,038
12.51 %
ARTEMIS GOLD INC.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Steven Dean"
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 558 1107
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
