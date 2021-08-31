U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Artemis Consulting Appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Consulting, a leading provider of innovative information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, has been successfully appraised at Level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for both Development and Services. Organizations achieving Maturity Level 3 have demonstrated their adoption and adherence to effective processes and best practices that enable continuous improvement.

"Optimizing our delivery of highly innovative solutions to solve the challenges of our government customers is the foundation of our operational culture and a focus of our daily activities. Achieving these appraisals from CMMI affirms our organizational commitment and focus to delivering superior quality and continuous improvement, bringing value to our clients," said Amee Shah, CEO of Artemis Consulting.

As a CMMI Level 3 appraised company, Artemis Consulting is able to provide timely delivery and quality products throughout the services and software development lifecycle with repeatability and low risk. This validates that proven and consistent processes follow the CMMI best practices for product development and services delivery, providing value to clients.

CMMI is a compendium of best practices in business, development and services in 25 capability areas ranging from governance and service delivery management to technical solutions and requirements development and management. The CMMI framework provides organizations with a model to gauge the effectiveness of their business practices and identify improvement areas.

About Artemis

Artemis Consulting, is a woman-owned IT Services and Management Consulting firm in the Washington D.C. metro area. Artemis has earned multiple awards for several consecutive years, including the Virginia's Fantastic 50 Fastest Growing Companies, the Entrepreneur 360's List of Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America and being a Great Place to Work-Certified company. Since 1999, they have been designing and developing software and integrating systems that help drive digital transformation efforts for clients. They utilize DevSecOps, along with microservices, for scalability, security and reliability. They also perform Agile Scrum, KanBan and SAFe development for clients. Artemis Consulting is skilled in the modernization of legacy systems by creating open source and COTS applications and running them natively in the cloud. In the public sector, they have a variety of Government-wide and IDIQ contracts as a Prime Contractor. The company prides itself on a team-oriented talent base which works collaboratively with clients and believes in being socially responsible in its local communities by donating time, expertise and financial support.

Media Contact:

Priya Dewsbury
703.286.7997
317364@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artemis-consulting-appraised-at-cmmi-level-3-for-development-and-services-301365928.html

SOURCE Artemis Consulting

