Artemis DNA, Genetic Testing Company, Reserves 100 VinFast EV as part of ESG Initiatives

Furthering its strong commitment to ESG initiatives, Artemis DNA becomes the first U.S. corporate customer for EV-maker VinFast with reservation for 100 vehicles.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis DNA, Inc. ("Artemis DNA" or the "company"), a full-service, accredited, high complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company providing proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic and diagnostic testing that enables "personalized" medicine through early disease detection, announced today it has completed reservations with VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, for 100 EVs for its sales fleet. The vehicles will include a mix of the different models including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9, which were unveiled by the automaker at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 5, 2022.

The reservation for these vehicles makes Artemis DNA Vinfast's first corporate customer in the U.S.

The purchase of VinFast EV's represents a continued effort by Artemis DNA to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations. The company has been aggressively pursuing a commitment to a robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, which includes a number of climate-oriented goals. Artemis DNA is dedicated to becoming a leader in environmental stewardship within the diagnostics and healthcare industry.

The company plans to take delivery of the VinFast EVs starting in the fourth quarter of this year in support of the company's global expansion plans.

"The Artemis DNA team and I applaud VinFast's efforts to become an all-electric car manufacturer. We look forward to partnering with VinFast and other Vingroup companies in pursuing mutual goals of fostering a greener, cleaner, healthier and sustainable future," said Emylee Thai, Founder and CEO of Artemis DNA. "It is with the help of innovative companies like VinFast that we are able to continue our work transforming healthcare with precision genetic testing and related services while also being a good corporate citizen through ESG and community initiatives."

VinFast debuted three new EV models at the CES show, totaling 5 EV models in their lineup. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and VinFast Global CEO stated: "We are very pleased that VinFast's electric vehicles received such positive feedback from Artemis DNA and other US customers at CES 2022. We believe this demonstrates a validation by U.S. customers of VinFast's brand and the quality of our electric vehicles."

The VinFast model VF 6 and model VF 7 were mentioned as one of the top 10 most beautiful EV models at the CES 2022 exhibition, according to an article in Forbes magazine. In addition, the model VF 8 and model VF 9 were described as the "Top Electric Models Worth Waiting For" at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2021, as reported by Automotive News. The VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 opened for pre-orders globally on January 5, 2022. Pricing starts at $41,000 and $56,000 respectively. VinFast anticipates completing its first deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About VinFast & Vingroup

VinFast, a member of Vingroup, envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. For more information, visit https://vinfastauto.com.

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the largest private conglomerates in Vietnam, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup focuses on technology, industry, real estate development, retail, and services ranging from healthcare to hospitality. The company was founded by property developer and entrepreneur Phạm Nhật Vượng. For more information, visit https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About Artemis DNA

Artemis DNA is a full service, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, high-complexity clinical diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics.

Artemis DNA's testing enhances the delivery of "personalized medicine" by assessing a patient's own genetic makeup and clinical characteristics which allows for informed decision making in prevention and treatment choices. Artemis DNA also provides pre- and post-testing genetic education and counseling services, as well as conducting research and development to discover and develop additional novel diagnostic services. Artemis DNA is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit https://www.artemisdna.com.

