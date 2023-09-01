'We do it all:' Artemis Ethos holistic salon and spa aims to do more than cut your hair

ASBURY PARK - Jennifer Oakley owns Artemis Ethos in Asbury Park, which she calls a holistic salon offering "haircare, skincare, bodycare and soulcare." But she started on this journey as a 12-year-old who cut and styled her neighbors’ hair.

“It started with my adolescence, but carried all the way into my teenage years,” Oakley said. “I would sit on the steps of my neighbor's front porch and cut or braid their hair. My mom used to host hair parties, where all her friends used to come over and would have a great time drinking wine and eating appetizers, while I gave them a nice haircut. I would be doing everyone’s hair and it was a blast. I did that from age 16 to 25. I miss those days.”

Oakley was inspired toward entrepreneurship while working with her grandmother, Aldona Nadolczak, who came to the United States from Poland in 1954. She initially worked for the Census Bureau as a translator, but later opened a liquor store in Staten Island called Fine Wines and Spirits and ran it for 15 years.

“I was helping by age 7," Oakley said. "I spent a lot of time there helping with dusting bottles and working the register, even though it was not necessarily legal to do that at the time. Throughout my life, I was always around very strong independent women.”

Artemis Ethos owner Jen Oakley with her staff (from left to right) Erin Beigel, Nora Alvarez, Jackie Bilanccia and Kate LaDez. The Asbury Park salon aims to care not only for your physical beauty but mental beauty as well.

Cutting hair, meeting celebrities

At 19, Oakley went to beauty school at The Learning Institute of Beauty Sciences in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, learning the basics of cutting and styling hair.

“It’s kind of boring,” Oakley said. “The test is literally the same as the early 1950s. You learn how to do a perm and finger waves and you must practice on people toward the end of the course.

“My teacher really took a liking to me,” Oakley said. “She had a hook-up at John Freida Salon and sent me their way in Manhattan. I learned so much there. It was very rigid, but there were several celebrities that would stop in, including Gwen Stefani and Tom Cruise. It was very exciting, but living in Staten Island and working to 11 p.m. put a damper on my commute. I started getting burnt out. I realized that I could not sustain it, so I found a salon in Brooklyn, in Bay Ridge, which I worked at for 12 years."

After Oakley started working for Foilz Hair Salon in Bay Ridge, she grew as a hairstylist.

“They were a wonderful group of people,” Oakley said. “I made some great friends there that I still have to this day. They were kind and caring and they were more of a mom-and-pop shop. Being in my early 20s at that time, I had a lot of fun there.”

Jen Oakley, owner of Artemis Ethos Holistic Beauty Salon on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park.

In time, Oakley's mother moved to New Jersey and her neighborhood in Staten Island was changing. She decided to follow suit and moved to New Jersey to be closer to her mom.

“I was living in Sayreville and was working at Old Bridge at a salon called The Art of Hair,” Oakley said. “I worked there for about seven years, and I found that some of the higher-ups showed some favoritism toward some employees as opposed to others. I was one of the top earners. I would bring so many people and bust my hump there. It left a bad impression on me. I believe that everyone should be on the same playing field. It was a big learning experience there and it was really what prompted me to open my own place.”

'I wanted to run a holistic salon'

Oakley wanted to create the environment that she wanted to work in, so she started searching for her own shop to cut and style hair.

“It took me six months to find my first location, which I opened in 2013,” Oakley said. “I originally worked in Marlboro and I did have a partner there. It was a beautiful space, and I learned a lot there. I soon realized that having a partner was not ideal or what I really wanted. I wanted to run a holistic salon and our core values were not aligning. After four years there, I decided to go at it alone and I realized that was the best decision for me.”

In 2017, Oakley opened a hair salon in Matawan.

“I ran that one for six years,” Oakley said. “Matawan was a great community and was a small but beautiful boutique salon. It was in a great shopping center as well, but I decided to expand because I wanted to go bigger. I had this fire in me that I needed to fulfill. I wanted to take the spirit and culture from my Matawan location and put it into my current one in Asbury Park.”

Oakley got the keys and opened in Asbury Park in September 2022.

“We had to do some maintenance coming right off of the pandemic,” Oakley said. “Things were taking extra long, as far as construction and getting inventory and product. It was a weird time, and I couldn’t even find furniture, so I got into decorating the salon with the aesthetic of antiques, which I always loved. It adds to the charm of the overall look of the salon and makes it very homey.”

Artemis Ethos Holistic Beauty Salon on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park aims to care not only for your physical beauty but mental beauty as well.

Oakley loves her location and customers and couldn’t ask for a better result.

“I love the Asbury Park community and everything it has to offer,” Oakley said. “We have a theme of marrying the metaphysical with the spiritual beauty portion. Asbury has been a place where it is easy to do what you want. People see that it might be a little weird, but they are embracing it and celebrating it. They want to come in and hang out. It’s like a portal that is beckoning people in and I’ve had some old-school people come in and say that my salon is what Asbury Park is all about.”

Oakley offers a broad range of haircuts.

“We like to do looks that are natural,” Oakley said. “We like to do stuff like easy care and easy wear. Our clientele appreciates the fact that we do organic hair and skin care. That is reflected in their style and it’s beautiful to see that being holistic and organic leads to being opulent and luxurious. We do it all, but it depends on the client and their lifestyle.”

Oakley has big dreams for the business.

“As far as the evolution of what I want Artemis Ethos to be, I lean into connecting communities and conversations,” Oakley said. “I want to be a counterpart for raising the community vibrations. If we can do that for our customers, we can do it for the entire community of Asbury Park.”

Artemis Ethos Holistic Beauty Salon on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park.

Artemis Ethos

Location: 708 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park

Owner: Jennifer Oakley

Phone: 732-366-9255

Website: www.artemisethos.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays

