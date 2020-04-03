'Artemis Fowl' is skipping theaters for Disney+

With movie theaters largely closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney is pushing back its slate of upcoming films. And at least one movie won't be making it into theaters at all, with "Artemis Fowl" heading straight to streaming instead.

The company announced today that that the film will debut exclusively on Disney+, and that the release date will be revealed soon.

All of the Hollywood studios are scrambling to adapt to the theatrical closures. NBCUniversal broke the theatrical window by releasing "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man" and "Emma" as streaming rentals while they were ostensibly still in theaters, and it will release "Trolls World Tour" digitally on April 10 — the same day as its official theatrical release.

Other studios followed suit. There were also reports that Paramount struck a deal to debut the Kumail Nanjiani/Issa Rae comedy "The Lovebirds" on Netflix instead of in theaters, but there's been no announcement or release date yet.





Disney, meanwhile, already brought "Frozen 2" to Disney+ early, then took more aggressive steps for the Pixar film "Onward," which went on-sale digitally just a few weeks after its release in theaters, and is launching on Disney+ today.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, "Artemis Fowl" tells the story of a young criminal mastermind of the same name, and it's based on a series of young adult fantasy novels by Eoin Colfer. It was originally scheduled for release on August 9, 2019, before being delayed until May 29 of this year.

So why not delay it again, as Disney is doing with other films? It may simply be less of a sure bet in theaters than "Mulan," "Black Widow" or even "Jungle Cruise."

“Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years," said Disney+ President of Content and Marketing Ricky Strauss in a statement. "It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”