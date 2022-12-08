U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

ARTEMIS GOLD ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

·1 min read

Trading Symbol:   TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jeremy Langford has been appointed as President in addition to his role of Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2023, reflecting his increased scope and organizational responsibilities within the Company.  Mr. Langford's appointment reflects his outstanding leadership since joining Artemis in 2021 in advancing the Company's Blackwater Gold Project ("Blackwater" or the "Project") through the feasibility stage and towards permitting and commencement of major works construction activities at Blackwater.

Artemis Gold Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Artemis Gold Inc.)
Artemis Gold Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Artemis Gold Inc.)

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Gerrie van der Westhuizen to CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective January 1, 2023.  For the past two years Mr. Van der Westhuizen has been serving exceptionally as the VP Finance and Assistant Corporate Secretary, managing the finance function for the Company in respect of strategic financial analysis and planning, treasury & debt management, budgeting, financial reporting, and business processes & related controls.  Mr. Chris Batalha, who has been the CFO and Corporate Secretary since the inception of the Company in 2019, has provided his notice of resignation from the Company effective December 31, 2022, for personal reasons.  Mr. Batalha will continue to work with the Company for a period of transition into the new year, after which he will retain an advisory role with the Company.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented: "I am very excited to announce the appointment of Jeremy Langford to President, in addition to his existing role of COO of Artemis.   Jeremy has held very senior roles with large producers in the industry.  He has led with innovation and experience, progressing Blackwater with outstanding capital management skills and has put together a team second to none in development and operating in our sector.  I'm also pleased to announce Gerrie's promotion to CFO and Corporate Secretary.  Mr. Van der Westhuizen has been a leader on some of our significant strategic initiatives since joining the Company and I am confident that he will serve the Company well as an executive officer of the Company. 

I have had the pleasure to work with Mr. Batalha for many years and his contribution both corporately and personally as a colleague will be sorely missed. Chris has been an exceptional individual in all facets of his role with us. I wish him well and thank him for his continuing efforts in the transition to Gerrie and for his advisory role going forward."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "potential", "target" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the plans of the Company regarding the Project and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts, as well as statements as to management's expectations with respect to such matters.

Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are made as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, risks related to  the ability of the Company to accomplish its plans and objectives with respect to the Project within the expected timing or at all; the timing of the finalization of definitive documents related to the PLF and the satisfaction of other conditions precedent; the timing and receipt of certain approvals, changes in commodity and power prices, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, risks inherent in exploration estimates and results, timing and success, inaccurate geological and metallurgical assumptions (including with respect to the size, grade and recoverability of mineral reserves and resources), changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications, cost escalation, unavailability of materials, equipment and third party contractors, delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), political risk, social unrest, and changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: (1) market fundamentals will result in sustained mineral demand and prices; (2) the receipt of any necessary approvals and consents in connection with the development of any properties; (3) the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of any mineral properties; and (4) sustained commodity prices such that any properties put into operation remain economically viable. The actual results or performance by the Company could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements relating to those matters. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/08/c8970.html

