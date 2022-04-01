U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.45
    -4.96 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,665.53
    -12.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,203.44
    -17.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.28
    +10.16 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.33
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    -22.00 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.22 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1044
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3950
    +0.0680 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3112
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6500
    +0.9620 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.91
    +47.65 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Artera Services Acquires Ohio-based 1127 Construction Inc.

·3 min read

Strategic acquisition for Artera expands gas distribution services in Ohio

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera Services ("Artera"), one of the nation's industry-leading providers of essential infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries, acquired the operating assets of 1127 Construction, Inc. ("1127"). 1127 is a strong strategic fit for Artera, expanding its core gas distribution services in northeast Ohio.

Artera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Artera Services)
Artera Logo (PRNewsfoto/Artera Services)

Located in northeast Ohio, 1127 is a family-owned company founded in 2005 providing natural gas distribution and related infrastructure services. The acquisition will expand existing operations in the Ohio Region of Miller Pipeline, an Artera gas distribution business unit, and build on the core service offering of maintenance, replacement, and upgrade (MRU) services. Jeff and Nick Smith will continue to lead business operations and will be overseen by Jim Wilson, Miller Pipeline Vice President of Construction over the Ohio Region.

"We look forward to welcoming Jeff, Nick, and the entire 1127 team to Artera," said Brian Palmer, CEO of Artera. "Joining our current gas distribution operations in the area with 1127 is a great way for us to expand our footprint and service capabilities in the region."

"Miller and 1127 share a strong commitment to similar core values, which makes 1127 a natural fit for us," said Dale Anderson, President of Miller Pipeline. "I know this combination will result in increased customer satisfaction with our core gas distribution service offerings and more opportunities for all our team members."

"When my brothers and I started 1127 back in 2005, we did so because we had a passion for the construction industry and wanted to build and improve our underground infrastructure. We are exceedingly proud of our strong safety record and the relationships we have built over the last 17 years. Joining forces with a respected business like Miller Pipeline is the logical next step in that journey," said Jeff Smith.

Eversheds Sutherland served as legal counsel to Artera.

About 1127 Construction Inc
1127 Construction Inc, based in Akron, Ohio, was founded in 2005 by the Smith brothers: Jeff, Nick, and Joe. The company has a primary focus on natural gas distribution and related infrastructure services. 1127 has a workforce of 75 highly-trained construction professionals.

About Miller Pipeline
Miller Pipeline, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., is one of the nation's premier natural gas distribution contractors with more than 65 years of experience in the utility infrastructure industry. Established in 1953, Miller Pipeline operates in nearly two dozen states and has over 4,000 employees. Miller Pipeline provides quality construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation products and services to natural gas, municipal water, and wastewater utilities throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.millerpipeline.com.

About Artera
Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, is a $2.5 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 41 states. Artera employs more than 11,100 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade, and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera's business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment, and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artera-services-acquires-ohio-based-1127-construction-inc-301515868.html

SOURCE Artera Services

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, DiDi, NIO, and Other Chinese Stocks Soar. A Critical Headwind May Be Easing.

    Beijing is set to hand over the auditing reports of U.S.-listed Chinese companies to American regulators, according to a report.

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows

    Analyst Samik Chatterjee said a moderation in consumer spending would temper higher expectation from the recent iPhone SE launch, while a slowdown in gaming in China could weigh on Apple's services. Apple is already planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production due to a demand slowdown, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. Qualcomm, meanwhile, will likely bear the brunt of weakness in the smartphone market for low- to mid-end Android handsets, Chatterjee said.

  • Didi Global, Alibaba Surge in U.S. as Delisting Jitters Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Friday after a Bloomberg News report that Beijing is preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports for a majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare C

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Buying Vaccine Stocks? Look at These 2 Charts First

    Successful COVID-19 vaccine companies have been bringing in major revenue over the past year. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported $36 billion and $18.5 billion, respectively, in coronavirus vaccine sales in 2021.

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Russia Seeks New Ways to Sell Its $20-Billion-a-Year Gold Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s huge gold industry is searching for new ways to sell its metal, such as exporting more to China and the Middle East, as sanctions choke off its traditional sales routes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavro

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeRussi

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.