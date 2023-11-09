Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

One thing we could say about the analysts on Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Arteris from its six analysts is for revenues of US$56m in 2024 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$1.00. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$69m and losses of US$0.74 per share in 2024. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for Arteris

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$11.50, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Arteris' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 6.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Arteris.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Arteris' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Arteris.

Story continues

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Arteris, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other flags we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.