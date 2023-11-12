Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Karel Janac: Thank you, Erica, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call this afternoon. We're pleased to report a solid third quarter with annual contract value plus trailing 12-month royalties of $57.3 million and the addition of 22 new customer chip designs. We added 2 new customers and numerous license expansion deals from existing customers, 3 of which were with top 10 global technology companies. Our customers' design pipelines continue to be robust across enterprise computing, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and communications with many SoC projects incorporating machine learning or AI applications. As we have stated previously, we believe that SoC design complexity, including in the emerging chiplet market, continues to grow, leading to increasing importance of commercial system IP.

Several established companies who today develop the bulk of their system IP internally are looking to either augment those capabilities or improve their schedules and costs by outsourcing system IP connectivity to commercial vendors such as Arteris. We are seeing an emerging confirmation of this strength in our customer base. One of the customers we added in the third quarter is another top semiconductor company, securing a long-term foundational relationship with yet another industry leader. Arteris is now engaged with the majority of the world's top semiconductor companies who have historically used internal system IP solutions. Though some of these relationships are only initial engagements, these design wins demonstrate the willingness of major semiconductor companies to deploy commercial system IT products from leading and proven commercial vendors such as Arteris.

Deals in the third quarter were characterized by strong demand across all our core market segments, led by design wins in enterprise computing, consumer electronics, communications, and automotive. The growing wave of artificial intelligence and machine learning or AI/ML applications is evidenced by our licensing activity as over half of our licensing deals in the third quarter are enabling AI/ML design. As an example of our continuing AI/ML momentum, we recently announced the deployment of Arteris FlexNoc interconnect used in NeuReality's Inference Servers SoC. As part of this new Inference Server, Arteris provided connectivity for their NR1 SoC to support the movement of very large amounts of data and generate AI applications. The challenges that NeuReality was facing required addressing SoC density and latency performance to provide improved total cost of ownership.

This NeuReality Inference Server connected by Arteris is further proof that our system IP is an essential part of building and deploying such AI solutions. Another example is our partnership with Fraunhofer IESE, a leading research institute in the area of software and system engineering methods to accelerate the development of AI and now SoCs. In very high bandwidth applications, such as those used for generative AI and large language models, ERM performance is a critical piece of the puzzle to move the amount of data needed with customer AI requirement. The performance of Arteris System IP, coupled with Fraunhofer memory exploration framework, is expected to enable mutual customers to improve performance, reduce cost, and accelerate the development of AI and now electronics.

We are also seeing continued success with leading semiconductor industry players across multiple verticals, including high-performance computing, mobile handsets, networking and more as highlighted by the announcement of our partnership with AlChip, a top-tier provider of silicon design and production services. Through this partnership with Arteris, AlChip can deliver to its customers highly optimized SoCs, taking full advantage of the efficiency, scalability, and configurability of our NOC technology with particular focus on AI, autonomous driving, vision systems, and consumer electronic products. We are seeing a growing number of different processor IPs deployed, ranging from those provided by ARM to various risk 5 providers and internal architectures often connected together on the same SoC.

Arteris is working closely with ARM and several RISC-V providers, including a recently announced partnership with Semidynamics who provide customizable RISC-V processor IP and specializes in high-bandwidth, high-performance cores. The partnership aims to provide a better joint solution with data center-oriented AI/ML applications. I'm proud to mention Ateris' continuous innovation was recognized with 2 awards granted during the quarter. The first, Technical Innovation of the Year, was given in the 20th Annual International Business Awards, while FlexNoC 5, for Physically Aware NoC. Arteris was chosen among over 3,700 nominations from organizations in over 60 countries. The second award, Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year, was given by Autotech Breakthrough for Arteris' fundamental role in building advanced driver system systems, ADAS, and autonomous driving SoCs which combine AI and functional safety.

Autotech Breakthrough analyzes the industry's automotive and transportation technology innovation, and Arteris was chosen among over 1,600 technology innovations from 15 different countries. Moreover, I'd like to provide an update on the momentum of our recent product release, which we believe is the industry's first and only commercially available physically aware FlexNoC 5 NoC IP, which we launched at the end of the second quarter. Given the growing need for effective physical closure for all SoCs below 16-nanometer, we are seeing strong customer interest. We have now shipped FlexNoC 5 to 9 customers, including several top technology companies. In addition, we are seeing growing customer interest in FlexNoC 5 adoption in the fourth quarter of 2023 and out into 2024 and subsequent years.

Finally, I'm pleased to announce that we achieved an important milestone with the ISO 9001 quality management system certification setting the solid foundation for further growth as we continue to expand our product portfolio and silicon deployment, which has already reached 3.5 billion devices. Currently, certain macroeconomic headwinds, including geopolitical uncertainties and global recessionary concerns, remain in place. We continue to be impacted by U.S. BIS restrictions with respect to China U.S. trade as well as tightening credit conditions globally, which is impacting the ability of our smaller customers to raise capital. Notably, in the third quarter, we saw increasing softness in the China market as well as further lengthening of sales cycles globally.

While these dynamics may create near-term headwinds, we believe that the scale and the scope of our long-term opportunity remains robust. The fourth quarter has historically been our strongest quarter. We're encouraged by what we're seeing in the current fourth quarter. We have a robust product pipeline of new system IP technologies and solid relationships with some of the largest electronics companies in the world who continue to innovate in exciting areas such as generative AI and autonomous driving. With that, I'll turn it over to Nick to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Nicholas Hawkins: Thank you, Charlie, and good afternoon, everyone. As I review our first quarter results today, please note that I'll be referring to non-GAAP metrics. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financials is included in today's earnings release, which is available on our website. Total revenue for the third quarter was $13.3 million, up 5% year-over-year and exceeding the midpoint of our guidance range. At the end of the third quarter, annual contract value, or ACV, plus trailing 12-month royalties and other revenue, was $57.3 million. As Charlie mentioned, in the third quarter, we began to see increasing softness in the China market that resulted in ACV plus trailing 12-month royalties coming in below the midpoint of our guidance range.

So far this quarter, we have not seen any improvement in the Chinese market. GAAP gross profit in the quarter was $12.0 million, representing a gross margin of 90%. Non-GAAP gross profit in the quarter was $12.2 million, representing a gross margin of 92%. Total GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter was $20.4 million compared to $19.4 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expense in the quarter was $16.8 million compared to $16.0 million in the prior year period and to $17.9 million in the second quarter, representing a sequential OpEx decrease of $1.1 million or 6%, benefiting from tight cost control coupled with some limited onetime credits. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by continued R&D investments in next-generation NoC IP and SoC integration automation software products.

In the fourth quarter and going into next year, we will continue to proactively manage operating expenses, limiting investments to strategic areas. GAAP operating loss for the third quarter was $8.5 million compared to a loss of $7.8 million in the year ago period. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.6 million or 34% compared to a loss of $4.2 million in the year ago period. Net loss for the quarter was $8.2 million or diluted net loss per share of $0.22. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $4.2 million or diluted net loss per share of $0.12 based on approximately 36 million weighted and diluted shares outstanding. Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $56.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Cash flow used in operations was approximately $2.8 million in the quarter.

Free cash flow, which includes capital expenditure was approximately negative $3.1 million, in line with our guidance. I would now like to turn to outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year 2023. For the fourth quarter, we expect ACV plus trailing 12-month royalties of $52 million to $56 million and revenue of $11.3 million to $12.3 million, with non-GAAP operating loss margin of 56.1% to 76.1%, and non-GAAP free cash flow margin of negative 32.4% to negative 52.4%. Incorporated into this guidance are 2 recent trends. First, due to the dynamics within China, we anticipate continued softness in demand in the fourth quarter. Second, as Charlie alluded to, we are encouraged by the deal activity in the fourth quarter. But at the same time, we are seeing customers take a closer look at project pipelines given the macroeconomic environment which impacts the timing, duration and volume of deals signed in what is traditionally our strongest quarter.

Given the fluidity of the macro situation, we are seeing interest from some customers to extend the duration of deals of their own design cycles lengthen. While our near-term impact ACV, we broadly view this as a favorable dynamic as it demonstrates the importance and stickiness of our technology. It is no longer a question of whether to use Arteris. At this stage, it's more tactical on how they can align their development costs with their advised design cycle timelines. For full year 2023, our guidance is as follows. Revenue of $52.5 million to $53.5 million, reflecting the slowdown in the Chinese economy. While we do expect a seasonally strong fourth quarter in terms of new licenses and additions to RPO, these will have a relatively muted impact on fourth quarter revenue as a result of our fully ratable revenue recognition.

ACV plus trailing 12-month royalties to exit 2023 at $52 million, with $6 million non-GAAP operating loss margin of 39% to 44%, better than prior guidance as a result of reduced operating expenses. We are continuing to actively control operating expenses with the goal of achieving meaningful savings in 2024 when compared to previous plans. Non-GAAP free cash flow margin of negative 33.1% to negative 38.1%, primarily driven by the expected change in working capital in 2023, and to a lesser extent, the industry dynamics I referenced earlier. Going to 2024, we are committed to keeping our collections and costs in alignment. As a result, we do not expect any meaningful degradation of our cash position next year. With that, I will turn the call over to the operator to open up for questions.

