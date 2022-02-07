U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.54
    -0.77 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +14.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.57 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0870
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,182.74
    +2,593.18 (+6.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.90
    +30.15 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Arteris IP to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arteris, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AIP
    Watchlist

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in digital system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 877-407-9208
International Toll: +1-201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13726720

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris IP’s website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP (Nasdaq: AIP) provides system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Our IP deployment products provide intelligent automation that accelerates the development and increases the quality of SoC hardware designs and their associated software and firmware, verification and simulation platforms, and specifications and customer documentation. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

Investor Contacts

Nick Hawkins, CFO
Arteris, Inc.
ir@arteris.com

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
+1 617 542 6180
ir@arteris.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously […]

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again on Monday

    "Investor's Business Daily" points out: Business is going great in the semiconductors sector.

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Monday morning. It wasn't Rivian's financial update that was released, but those of early investors Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Rivian R1T pickup being manufactured at the company's Illinois factory.

  • Did The Smart Money Get SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Right?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the top cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., were rising today as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum jumped. The cryptocurrency stock was up by 6% as of 1:19 p.m. ET. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum were rising today after major accounting firm KPMG said that its Canadian office had added both of the cryptocurrencies to its corporate treasury.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • What Does Wall Street Think About SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair?

    Cedar Fair is confirming that SeaWorld Entertainment recently made a buyout offer. It will review and consider the proposal.

  • Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

    Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance. Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business.

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Should Double-Down on Cost Restructuring Before Considering Spinoffs

    Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) stock revitalization in 2021 was one of the year's biggest stories. Flying high on the EV turnaround as well as a promising stake in Rivian, the company reached the market cap of US$100b for the first time. Yet, a 30% drop that pushed the stock back into a single-digit P/E ratio mandates a look into the current situation.

  • AMC Secures $950 Million Debt Financing

    Now that all its theaters are reopened and it is no longer in crisis mode, the management for AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) is making moves to reduce the debt burden. To quickly recap, AMC suffered tremendously from extended temporary closures of its theaters during the pandemic. Unfortunately for AMC, that was considered just the sort of environment conducive to spreading COVID-19.