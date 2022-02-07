Arteris IP to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in digital system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after market close on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 877-407-9208

International Toll: +1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13726720

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris IP’s website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP (Nasdaq: AIP) provides system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Our IP deployment products provide intelligent automation that accelerates the development and increases the quality of SoC hardware designs and their associated software and firmware, verification and simulation platforms, and specifications and customer documentation. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

Investor Contacts

Nick Hawkins, CFO

Arteris, Inc.

ir@arteris.com

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

ir@arteris.com



