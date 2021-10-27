U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,647.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,537.75
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.80
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    -0.57 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -1.6350 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -15.24 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9520
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,288.66
    -1,081.54 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.78
    -13.37 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.23
    -159.78 (-0.55%)
     

Arteris IP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property (IP) consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Arteris IP from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $70.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Arteris IP. In addition, Arteris IP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "AIP," and the offering is expected to close on October 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and Cowen are serving as lead bookrunners and BMO Capital Markets is serving as joint book-running manager for the offering. Northland Capital Markets and Rosenblatt Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP is a leading provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software that accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Our products enable our customers to deliver increasingly complex SoCs that not only process data but are also able to make decisions.

Investor Contacts

Nick Hawkins, VP and CFO
Arteris, Inc.
ir@arteris.com

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
+1 617 542 6180
ir@arteris.com

Media Contact

Kurt Shuler
Arteris IP
+1 408 470 7300
kurt.shuler@arteris.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arteris-ip-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301409425.html

SOURCE Arteris IP

Recommended Stories

  • Informatica Prices IPO at Bottom of Marketed Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Data-management software provider Informatica Inc. priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range to raise $841 million.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe company sold 29 million shar

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    The growth stock's slide continued today as a Cathie Wood ETF revealed it was selling shares of the company.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) sank 3.9% on Tuesday, following the release of the social media giant's third-quarter results. Facebook's revenue jumped 33% year over year to $29 billion, driven by continued growth in its core digital ad business. Facebook's monthly active users of 2.91 billion and average revenue per user of $10 also fell short of consensus estimates of 2.93 billion and $10.15.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why Velodyne Lidar Stock Popped Today

    Shares of several electric vehicle stocks surged yesterday on various items of news that ended up driving Tesla's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time. Today, some of that excitement has shifted to autonomous vehicle names, including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR). The stock jumped almost 18% at session highs, and remained 10.2% higher as of noon EDT.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday. Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), […]