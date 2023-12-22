On December 20, 2023, Nicholle Taylor, Senior Vice President of Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA), sold 4,750 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Artesian Resources Corp is engaged in providing water, wastewater services, and related services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company operates within the regulated and non-regulated industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,750 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Artesian Resources Corp indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells recorded.

Artesian Resources Corp Senior Vice President Nicholle Taylor Sells 4,750 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Artesian Resources Corp were trading at $42.82, resulting in a market capitalization of $435.75 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.32, surpassing both the industry median of 14.3 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

Artesian Resources Corp's stock, with a price of $42.82 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.72, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

