Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Artesian Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$28m ÷ (US$750m - US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Artesian Resources has an ROCE of 3.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Artesian Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Artesian Resources.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Artesian Resources, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 5.6% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Artesian Resources' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Artesian Resources' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 40% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

