Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Artesian Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$27m ÷ (US$762m - US$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Artesian Resources has an ROCE of 3.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Artesian Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Artesian Resources.

So How Is Artesian Resources' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Artesian Resources doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.7% from 5.2% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Artesian Resources' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Artesian Resources' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 22% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

