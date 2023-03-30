Arthritis Research Canada welcomes two new board members

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada/Arthrite-recherche Canada is delighted to welcome two new members to our Board of Directors – Anna Shojania and Jatinder Sidhu.

Both offer outstanding skills and expertise to benefit the governance of Arthritis Research Canada and help further the organization's mission of improving quality of life for over 6 million Canadians, of all ages, living with arthritis.

Anna Shojania is an executive search professional and strategic Human Resources leader with over 25 years of experience and whose clients include numerous technology, health care, and not-for-profit organizations. Anna has been a longstanding supporter of Arthritis Research Canada throughout its years of development and evolution into the leading clinical research institution of today.

Anna holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts from UBC. She has attained the Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation and the Society for Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). She has also completed the Institute of Corporate Directors Governance Essentials Program (ICD-GEP) from the Rotman School of Business at the University of Toronto, which has a focus on governance best practices for not-for-profit boards.

"I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to Arthritis Research Canada in order to further its mission," said Shojania.

Jatinder (JT) Sidhu is the Chief Operating Officer at the Keith Scott Group, where he is responsible for Beachcomber Hot Tubs Group, EMC Business Solutions LLP, and Stawamus Chief Development. His focus is on business operations and the real estate of both industrial and commercial lands portfolios.

With over 25 years of diverse international business-building experience across industries, Jatinder has worked for private and corporate businesses, holding C-level executive positions. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Technology Management and an undergraduate degree in Electronics Technology and Automation Robotics.

"After one of my close family members was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, I was inspired to give back and to help advance arthritis research in Canada," said Sidhu. "I believe that my experience and skills can be of great value and that I can bring a fresh perspective to helping Arthritis Research Canada achieve its goals."

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with six major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

