U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,784.50
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,736.00
    -45.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,506.00
    -23.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.60
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.47
    +1.71 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -16.10 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    -0.68 (-3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.52
    +0.36 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2075
    -0.0100 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3790
    -0.3490 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,406.61
    +321.57 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.94
    -13.53 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.50
    +30.22 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. Announces $1 Million Regulation D 506(c) Capital Raise

ARTHUR CAPITAL INC.
·4 min read

WILMINGTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. seeks to raise $1 Million in exchange for 250,000 Common Shares at $4.00 per Share with a minimum subscription amount of $10,000.

The Shares will be offered only to accredited investors in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction.

Colonial Stock Transfer will serve as the Escrow and Stock Transfer Agent.

To receive a Confidential Offering Memorandum, Subscription Agreement, and other relevant documents, as well as administrative and procedural information relating to the requirements for validation of accredited investor status, please reach out at:

About

Let's harness the power of the markets to benefit our community and create a refreshed For Profit Non Profit partnership model.

Something seems broken.

1. There is more wealth circulating today than at any other time in history, yet some communities do not see the benefit.

2. At the same time, corporations are wrestling with how to balance their purpose as wealth creation entities with their role in society.

We aim to tackle both issues head on.

We build, buy, and run businesses.
We want each of those businesses to outperform the general economy.
And a third of that performance benefits our community.

We've spent the past two years iterating, learning, and testing boundary conditions for a repeatable approach to scale. The infrastructure for a public entity is well on its way with board, shareholder, regulatory, and internal control procedures built out.

We are now seeking $1 Million growth capital to be deployed in three specific opportunities.

ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. is an operator/capital allocator choosing to deploy funds in majority owned operated assets, either existing or greenfield, minority interests in private enterprises, or public equity stakes across most industries.

Disclaimer

Shares may not be offered or sold without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

The Company reserves the right to cancel or modify this Offering at any time or to reject subscriptions for Shares in whole or in part. Subscription payments will be collected and held in Escrow until closing. In the event that a subscription is rejected, the subscription payment will be promptly returned by the Escrow Agent.

This content is provided for informational and discussion purposes only and is not, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, business, financial, tax or investment advice or as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment in ARTHUR CAPITAL INC. There shall not be any sales of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. An offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment will only be made pursuant to a Confidential Offering Memorandum, Subscription Agreement, and other relevant documents which will be furnished to qualified prospective investors on a confidential basis at their request and should be reviewed in connection with the consideration of any investment. All accredited investors will be verified through Colonial Stock Transfer.

Statements made in this news release contain or are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "benefits," "intend," "aim," "plan," "want," "launch," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as risks related to the Company's ability to produce, market and sell their products or services, uncertainties about the timely performance of third parties, and other risks. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its Confidential Offering Memorandum. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • NIO stock jumps after June EV deliveries rise sharply from a last month and from last year

    The U.S.-listed shares of NIO Inc. jumped 2.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported June deliveries that rose sharply from last month and from a last year. The company said it delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, up 84.5% from May and 60.3% more than the same period a year ago. The June deliveries consisted of 8,612 sport utility vehicles, including 1,684 ES8s, 5,100 ES6s and 1,828 EC6s, as well as 4,349 ET7 sedans. For the second quarter, NIO delivere

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alphabet?

    A stock split is a way for a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operating performance. Enacting a forward stock split is a way companies can make their shares more nominally affordable for retail investors who might not have access to fractional-share investing. More importantly, stock splits are viewed as a positive sign by Wall Street and investors.

  • Stocks: The key to ending the bear market, according to Nuveen's Saira Malik

    Look for these signs that the bear market has run its course, says this Wall Street pro.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Micron Skids On Warning; Tesla Rivals Li, Nio Sales Boom

    The stock market continues to weaken. Micron sank overnight on grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals reported strong June sales.

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. recession

    Concerns about a possible U.S. recession are prompting some fund managers to rotate back into the big tech and growth winners of the last decade in the hope that they can better weather an economic storm. Many stalwarts like Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have suffered declines on par with or exceeding those in broader stock indexes this year, as jumbo rate hikes delivered by an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve hit the tech and growth names that led markets in previous years. Since growth companies tend to be less affected by the broader economy’s performance, however, some investors believe the category’s most profitable names may outperform the rest of the market if the Fed’s hawkish policy stance drags the U.S. into recession.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Goldman Strategists Warn Risk of Stock Selloff Is Still High

    (Bloomberg) -- The risk of a renewed selloff in equity markets is still high as investors are only pricing a mild recession, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPA“Much of the v

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.