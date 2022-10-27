U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.75
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,030.00
    +158.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,452.75
    +6.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.20
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.20
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.40
    -1.06 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7850
    -0.5750 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,727.32
    +392.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.59
    +15.00 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.79
    +24.72 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Arthur D. Little Publishes New Report On Innovation In Life Sciences

Catalyst Comms Ltd.
·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthur D. Little (ADL) has launched a report on current and future transformation in healthcare, and the effect these far-reaching changes will have on the life sciences and insurance sectors. To asssess that from more than one perspective, ADL and Munich Re, a leading provider of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions, have pooled their expertise and recommendations.

The combination of aging populations, changing urban and work environments, technical innovations in data processing and analysis, and current advances in diagnosing and treating diseases will not only dramatically transform healthcare but also our way of living. Healthcare systems and wider society must therefore prepare for these innovations to ensure preparedness and greater resilience.

Disruptive developments such as digitization, far-reaching advances in medical technology, and the latest findings in life sciences interrelate and reinforce each other to an unprecedented extent. Consequently, the report sets out how everyone within the ecosystem needs to collaborate around a common goal – bringing innovations to patients faster and pushing the boundaries of insurability.

Describing the impacts of transformation and providing insights, imperatives and key takeaways for both the insurance and life sciences industries, the report focuses on opportunities in five key areas of healthcare:

-        Digital Health
-        Advanced therapeutics & new paradigms in treatments
-        Power of genes & omics
-        Mental health
-        Pandemic risk

Dr. Ulrica Sehlstedt, Managing Partner, and Global Practice Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences at Arthur D. Little, comments: “Innovation is driving a revolution at every step of the patient journey. This impacts every player within the life sciences and healthcare industry, including insurance companies. The imperative is on the whole ecosystem to work together to provide positive solutions and mitigate current and future risks, which is why we are delighted that Munich Re has contributed to bring together knowledge, experience and perspectives within this in-depth report.”

Dr. Franziska Thomas, Partner and Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences of Arthur D. Little Germany, comments: “The last two years has seen an enormous acceleration in multiple areas of medicine – and indeed across wider society. The patient journey is transforming to become more personalized and decentralized. As this report explains, it is only through convergence between all areas within the ecosystem that solutions can be delivered to meet the rapidly changing needs of patients.”

To download the report visit: https://tinyurl.com/mszkfz28

Further information from:

Cate Bonthuys / Sue Glanville

 

Catalyst Comms

 

+44 7746 546773

 

info@catalystcomms.co.uk


A pdf accompanying this announcement is available at:

http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/703e8c10-23ce-43a1-8ad4-98c37003af32



Recommended Stories

  • Updated Results from the Phase 1/2 Study of ESSA's Lead Candidate EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide Highlighted at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of updated clinical data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 1/2 study of ESSA's lead candidate EPI-7386 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC"). Data will be presented in a poster format at the 2022 Prostate Cancer Fou

  • Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TransCode Therapeutics Shares Shoot Higher After Encouraging Preclinical Data From Lead Cancer Candidate

    TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) reported positive preclinical results with its lead candidate, TTX-MC138, in pancreatic adenocarcinoma. In the study, mice bearing human pancreatic tumors implanted in their pancreas were treated once weekly for ten weeks with TTX-MC138. The drug demonstrated a pharmacodynamic response by successfully inhibiting its target, microRNA-10b (miR-10b). Serum miR-10b, a possible surrogate biomarker of therapeutic efficacy, was down-regulated by TTX-MC138 in th

  • Vaxcyte's New Vaccine Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • 20-year-old investor who made $110 million on a meme stock is now pushing for change at psychedelics company MindMed

    The 20-year old investor who found fame this year when he made $110 million from trading the stock of troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., has turned activist shareholder and is pushing for changes at psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc.

  • Is Merck Moving Toward Another Blockbuster Drug Launch?

    Merck will soon share its positive phase 3 clinical trial results for a rare disease drug candidate at an upcoming event.

  • AstraZeneca Touts Positive Data From Two Experimental Drugs In Breast Cancer Settings

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shared positive topline data from the CAPItello-291 Phase 3 trial of capivasertib in combination with Faslodex (fulvestrant) in hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-low or negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients, following recurrence or progression on or after endocrine therapy. The capivasertib + Faslodex combo demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progress

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Eating at This Time of Day Can Lower Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, and Cholesterol

    Every year, roughly 697,000 people die from heart disease in the U.S., accounting for one in every five deaths in the nation. Though it is considered the number one cause of mortality in both women and men, there are many ways you can reduce your personal risk of a coronary condition. In particular, lowering certain cardiometabolic risk factors such as your blood sugar, blood pressure, and low-density lipid (LDL) can significantly slash your risk—and experts say you may be able to see improvemen

  • This Biotech Lost 95% in a Single Day. It Still Deserves Credit

    Tricida only pursued a single drug candidate. That backfired spectacularly, but the drug developer deserves credit on one key measure.

  • Biogen and Eisai make plans to take another Alzheimer’s drug to the FDA next year

    The companies said last month that their new experimental therapy, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

  • Cytokinetics CEO: Why It's OK Not Being An Overnight Success

    Nobody will accuse Cytokinetics of being an overnight success, its chief executive says. But CYTK stock trades with enthusiasm on a near goal.

  • Unilever recalls dry shampoo that may contain 'elevated levels' of cancer-causing chemical

    Unilever United States has issued a voluntary recall of 19 dry shampoo aerosol products – from brands like Dove to TRESemmé – over benzene concerns.

  • FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Ready To Use Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

    The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, who previously received four or more prior lines of therapy. Tecvayli is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody administered as a subcutaneous treatment. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on the response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description o

  • One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk

    Together, dementia and cognitive impairment impact about one in three Americans, according to a new brain health study. Help keep your brain sharp with these holistic, doable lifestyle shifts.

  • Michael J. Fox remains optimistic amid health setbacks: 'It's been a struggle, but I'm happy'

    Over the last year, "I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow," Fox said. "I'm 61 years old, and I'm feeling it a little bit more."

  • Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

    A massive recall of millions of sleep apnea machines has stoked anger and frustration among patients, and U.S. officials are weighing unprecedented legal action to speed a replacement effort that is set to drag into next year. Philips initially estimated it could repair or replace the units within a year. Untreated sleep apnea can cause people to stop breathing hundreds of times per night, leading to dangerous drowsiness and increased heart attack risk.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • 70 Percent of Americans Skip This Daily Habit That Could Prevent Dementia: Do You?

    Dementia—which currently has no known cure—affects more than 55 million people across the globe, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). And with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed every year, looking for early symptoms of the disease in order to get treatment as soon as possible is important. Avoiding things that can increase your risk of cognitive decline, such as ultra-processed foods, is also vital. "Researchers are still investigating how the condition develops," reports the Nationa

  • 2 Pharma Stocks With Blockbuster Drugs on the Horizon

    AbbVie's Humira, used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, has been the world's top-selling drug for years. Now, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have blockbuster drugs in the works that could also change lives and boost their companies' fortunes. Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injection, received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May as a therapy to treat type 2 diabetes, but the therapy also has huge potential as a weight-loss drug.