Arthur A. Gianelli to receive Healthcare Leaders of New York (HLNY) 2021 Award of Distinction

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HLNY's highest recognition, the "Award of Distinction" will be presented to Arthur Gianelli , FACHE, Chief Transformation Officer of Mount Sinai Health System and President of Mount Sinai Morningside. This award recognizes a healthcare executive who has demonstrated a sustained and outstanding contribution to the advancement of healthcare administration as a profession. Recipients of this award have a tradition of mentoring the people around them and of working to ensure that the next generation of executives are prepared to meet the challenges of the future.

HLNY has committed in 2021, through our theme "Connected Community", to strengthen bridges between various networks of our members by deepening relationships through three core values: embracing diversity, building trust, and serving humanity. On October 20th HLNY will recognize and celebrate an outstanding individual in our community who embodies these values: Arthur Gianelli, FACHE. Arthur's impact on the healthcare industry is evident through his work with leading health systems to meet the needs of the most vulnerable populations, championing diversity equity and inclusion causes, and mentoring and coaching the next generation of healthcare executives. "The way Art models compassionate leadership with integrity and humility inspires me to do likewise," said Sam Lin, President for Healthcare Leaders of New York. "Art has always been approachable and is the type of person who listens to and cares about others. He proactively allocates time to mentor others and has always been an advocate for nurturing a diverse and inclusive leadership pipeline. We are incredibly honored to present Art with this award which sums up his achievements and still look forward to what is yet to come."

The award will be presented at the 2021 Annual Gala & Award Presentation, taking place on October 20, 2021 at 6pm. Additional leaders who are also being recognized: Paige Dworak , FACHE, a senior level executive whose encouraging presence and ready support is invaluable to rising leaders. Chris Favaloro , a young healthcare professional with a commitment for excellence and engagement. Stephen Albanese , who has contributed to clinician understanding of healthcare administration to care delivery. Maija Williams , whose tremendous volunteer efforts in the healthcare industry has supported many worthy causes.

About HLNY

HLNY is the local, New York Metropolitan, chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), an international professional society of more than 40,000 healthcare executives. We support high ethical standards and conduct and promote the mission of ACHE. Through HLNY, ACHE members have access to local professional development and networking events, mentoring, and career services which include a jobs data bank and resume support.

Our mission is to advance healthcare leadership and management excellence through professional enrichment and continuing education of our members. For more information, visit www.HLNY.org

