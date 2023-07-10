Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin Will Be AI’s Native Currency

Arthur Hayes Claimed That Bitcoin Is The Best Cryptocurrency For AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) will need a digital, automated and always-on payment system to "stay alive," and Bitcoin will be the most sensible currency for AI to utilize, according to Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX.

As the analog banking sector cannot offer the same degree of service, Hayes proposed that a blockchain-based payment system would be necessary to provide the necessary digital infrastructure.

In order to reduce the chance of deplatforming, he also emphasized the need for a payment rail that is censorship-resistant and has apparent and obvious standards. Because it is censorship-resistant and limited to 21 million coins, which establishes its worth over time, Hayes claimed that Bitcoin is the best cryptocurrency for AI.

Stablecoins, on the other hand, can be frozen and censored by their issuer, making them less suitable for AI. Hayes dismissed Ethereum as a contender for AI's currency of choice, arguing that it has other applications, unlike Bitcoin and fiat currency, which are "just money."