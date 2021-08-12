U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,397.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,993.75
    -25.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.60
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.11
    -0.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.23
    -0.56 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3880
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,321.93
    -873.35 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.98
    -0.86 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.15
    -17.99 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Majority Stake in Brokers' House

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has purchased a majority stake in Turkish specialty broker Brokers' House (BH Sigorta ve Reasürans Brokerligi A.S.). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher &amp; Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher &amp; Co.)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Based in Istanbul, Brokers' House is a commercial insurance and facultative reinsurance broker offering clients a broad range of commercial and specialty coverages, including property, financial lines, energy, engineering and marine cargo. Brokers' House has been a Gallagher Global Network partner since 2014. The current leadership team of Gündüz Tezel and Levent Özbilen will remain with the business.

"This is a unique opportunity for Gallagher to directly enter the Turkish specialty broking market with a team that is already well known to us," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We look forward to working more closely with Gündüz, Levent and their colleagues to expand their client product and service offerings."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Investor Relations

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-majority-stake-in-brokers-house-301353070.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Nio released earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Didn’t Dump All Chinese Stocks. Here’s What It Still Owns.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Hackers return $260 million to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft

    LONDON/SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of $613 million in digital coins they stole, the company at the center of the hack said on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter that $260 million of the stolen funds had been returned but that $353 million was outstanding. The company, which allows users to swap tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hacked and urged the culprits to return the stolen funds, threatening legal action.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners