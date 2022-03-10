U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hawley & Associates, LLC

·1 min read
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Bellevue, Washington-based insurance broker Hawley & Associates, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher &amp; Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher &amp; Co.)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Hawley & Associates was founded in 2005 exclusively to provide specialized insurance services for adoption, foster care and child welfare agencies. Over the years its offerings have expanded into all aspects of social services for both nonprofit and for-profit organizations with US and/or international exposures. Phil Hawley and his associates will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher's Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The Hawley & Associates team offers deep expertise in the nonprofit and for-profit social services sector, particularly in the specialized and challenging child welfare, foster care and adoption segment," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Phil and his associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP - Investor Relations

VP- Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-hawley--associates-llc-301498846.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

