Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Taupo, New Zealand-based Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher &amp; Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher &amp; Co.)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)

Founded in 2005, Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers provides a comprehensive range of Fire & General and Life & Health insurance solutions to clients across the central North Island, with a focus on the forestry and transportation industries, and local small and medium-sized businesses. Matt Jensen and his team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Carl O'Shea, CEO of Crombie Lockwood (NZ) Ltd., Gallagher's New Zealand brokerage operations.

"Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers is a well-run, growing business with an excellent client-service culture that will expand our brokerage capabilities in New Zealand's central North Island," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Matt and his associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP - Investor Relations

VP- Corporate Communications

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-matt-jensen-insurance-brokers-limited-301401791.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

