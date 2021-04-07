U.S. markets closed

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

·1 min read
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately one hour after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Archived Presentations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP - Investor Relations
(630) 285-3661 – Ray_Iardella@ajg.com

