Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cision

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Management will host a webcast conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT. To listen to the call, and for printer-friendly formats of this release and the "Supplemental Quarterly Data" and "CFO Commentary," which may also be referenced during the call, please visit ajg.com/IR. These documents contain both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Investors and other users of this information should read carefully the section entitled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" beginning on page 10.

Summary of Financial Results - Fourth Quarter





































Revenues Before













Diluted Net Earnings







Reimbursements

Net Earnings (Loss)

EBITDAC

(Loss) Per Share Segment

4th Q 21 4th Q 20

4th Q 21 4th Q 20

4th Q 21 4th Q 20

4th Q 21 4th Q 20





































(in millions)

(in millions)

(in millions)



































Brokerage, as reported

$ 1,467.4 $ 1,235.8

$ 171.0 $ 157.7

$ 417.6 $ 341.8

$ 0.79 $ 0.79

Net (gains) losses on divestitures (9.9) 10.4

(8.0) 8.3

(9.9) 10.4

(0.04) 0.04

Acquisition integration

- -

12.7 4.5

15.6 5.6

0.06 0.02

Workforce and lease termination

- -

6.1 8.3

7.4 10.4

0.03 0.04

Acquisition related adjustments

- -

46.0 15.0

7.8 4.8

0.22 0.08

Levelized foreign currency

























translation

- 2.7

- 0.6

- 1.2

- -





























Brokerage, as adjusted *

1,457.5 1,248.9

227.8 194.4

438.5 374.2

1.06 0.97





























Risk Management, as reported

254.3 216.4

24.6 19.1

46.0 39.9

0.12 0.10

Workforce and lease termination

- -

1.0 1.2

1.3 1.5

- 0.01

Acquisition related adjustments

- -

0.1 -

0.1 -

- -

Levelized foreign currency

























translation

- (0.2)

- 0.3

- 0.3

- -





























Risk Management, as adjusted *

254.3 216.2

25.7 20.6

47.4 41.7

0.12 0.11





























Corporate, as reported

219.7 211.4

(74.7) (23.7)

(86.0) (46.4)

(0.40) (0.17)

Transaction-related costs

- -

21.6 -

26.7 -

0.10 -

Legal and income tax related

- -

19.4 (6.6)

9.5 -

0.10 (0.03)





























Corporate, as adjusted *

219.7 211.4

(33.7) (30.3)

(49.8) (46.4)

(0.20) (0.20)





























Total Company, as reported

$ 1,941.4 $ 1,663.6

$ 120.9 $ 153.1

$ 377.6 $ 335.3

$ 0.51 $ 0.72





























Total Company, as adjusted *

$ 1,931.5 $ 1,676.5

$ 219.8 $ 184.7

$ 436.1 $ 369.5

$ 0.98 $ 0.88





























Total Brokerage & Risk

























Management, as reported

$ 1,721.7 $ 1,452.2

$ 195.6 $ 176.8

$ 463.6 $ 381.7

$ 0.91 $ 0.89





























Total Brokerage & Risk

























Management, as adjusted *

$ 1,711.8 $ 1,465.1

$ 253.5 $ 215.0

$ 485.9 $ 415.9

$ 1.18 $ 1.08



* For fourth quarter 2021, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $69.7 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $12.9 million relating to these items. For fourth quarter 2021, the pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $1.4 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $0.3 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Corporate segment adjustments totals $36.2 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the benefit for income taxes of $(4.8) million relating to these items and the other tax items noted on pages 8 and 9. A detailed reconciliation of the 2021 and 2020 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 14 and 15.

(1 of 15)

Story continues

"We delivered an outstanding fourth quarter, wrapping up another excellent year of financial performance!" said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "During the quarter, our core brokerage and risk management segments combined to post 18% growth in revenue, of which 11% was organic revenue growth; net earnings growth of 11%; and adjusted EBITDAC growth of 17%. We completed 18 new tuck-in mergers and our newly acquired reinsurance operations had a strong December.

"Overall, the P/C renewal premium increases we saw during the quarter were consistent with the first three quarters of 2021. P/C rates continued to move higher across nearly all geographies and lines of coverage, insured exposure unit changes were positive, and inflation is at levels not seen for several decades. For the third straight quarter we benefited from positive policy endorsements and other mid-term policy adjustments, indicating a rebound in the underlying economic health of our clients, notwithstanding the late-year surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Within our benefits and HR consulting business we saw rising covered lives and strong demand for special project work. And in our risk management and claims paying unit, Gallagher Bassett, we had an excellent finish to the year fueled by new business wins and claim count increases.

"I am extremely pleased with how our businesses performed during 2021 and that our 39,000 colleagues continue to deliver the very best insurance and risk management advice to clients and prospects, day-in and day-out. We have terrific momentum, which makes me bullish about our prospects in 2022 and beyond!"

Summary of Financial Results - Year Ended December 31,





































Revenues Before













Diluted Net Earnings







Reimbursements

Net Earnings (Loss)

EBITDAC

(Loss) Per Share Segment

Year 21 Year 20

Year 21 Year 20

Year 21 Year 20

Year 21 Year 20





































(in millions)

(in millions)

(in millions)



































Brokerage, as reported

$ 5,967.5 $ 5,167.1

$ 1,016.6 $ 866.0

$ 1,957.2 $ 1,597.4

$ 4.86 $ 4.42

Net (gains) losses on divestitures (18.8) 5.8

(15.0) 4.7

(18.8) 5.8

(0.07) 0.02

Acquisition integration

- -

25.2 19.3

31.7 25.1

0.12 0.10

Workforce and lease termination - -

18.0 34.0

20.6 43.9

0.09 0.17

Acquisition related adjustments - -

98.3 39.7

27.4 19.2

0.47 0.20

Levelized foreign currency

























translation

- 110.1

- 17.4

- 36.2

- 0.09





























Brokerage, as adjusted *

5,948.7 5,283.0

1,143.1 981.1

2,018.1 1,727.6

5.47 5.00





























Risk Management, as reported

967.6 821.7

89.5 66.9

177.1 141.6

0.43 0.34

Net gains on divestitures

(0.1) -

(0.1) -

(0.1) -

- -

Workforce and lease termination - -

6.0 6.0

7.1 7.9

0.03 0.04

Acquisition related adjustments - -

2.1 0.4

0.4 -

0.01 -

Levelized foreign currency

























translation

- 11.4

- 0.7

- 2.0

- -





























Risk Management, as adjusted *

967.5 833.1

97.5 74.0

184.5 151.5

0.47 0.38





























Corporate, as reported

1,141.3 863.1

(151.1) (74.8)

(231.0) (142.2)

(0.92) (0.56)

Loss on extinguishment of debt - -

12.2 -

- -

0.06 -

Transaction-related costs

- -

38.5 -

47.9 -

0.19 -

Legal and income tax related

- -

43.6 (1.1)

9.5 -

0.21 (0.01)





















































Corporate, as adjusted *

1,141.3 863.1

(56.8) (75.9)

(173.6) (142.2)

(0.46) (0.57)

































Total Company, as reported

$ 8,076.4 $ 6,851.9

$ 955.0 $ 858.1

$ 1,903.3 $ 1,596.8

$ 4.37 $ 4.20

































Total Company, as adjusted *

$ 8,057.5 $ 6,979.2

$ 1,183.8 $ 979.2

$ 2,029.0 $ 1,736.9

$ 5.48 $ 4.81

































Total Brokerage & Risk



























Management, as reported

$ 6,935.1 $ 5,988.8

$ 1,106.1 $ 932.9

$ 2,134.3 $ 1,739.0

$ 5.29 $ 4.76

































Total Brokerage & Risk



























Management, as adjusted *

$ 6,916.2 $ 6,116.1

$ 1,240.6 $ 1,055.1

$ 2,202.6 $ 1,879.1

$ 5.94 $ 5.38

(2 of 15)

* For the year ended December 31, 2021, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $159.2 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $32.7 million relating to these items. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $10.6 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $2.6 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Corporate segment adjustments totals $73.6 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the benefit for income taxes of $(20.7) million relating to these items and the other tax items noted on pages 8 and 9. A detailed reconciliation of the 2021 and 2020 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 14 and 15.

Acquisition of the Willis Towers Watson Treaty Reinsurance Brokerage Operations

On December 1, 2021, we acquired substantially all of the Willis Towers Watson treaty reinsurance brokerage operations for an initial gross consideration of $3.25 billion, and potential additional consideration of $750 million subject to certain third–year revenue targets. There are twelve remaining international operations with deferred closings that comprise approximately $180 million of the initial purchase consideration that are subject to local regulatory approval and are expected to close in the first and second quarters of 2022. We funded the transaction using cash on hand, including $1.4 billion of net cash raised in our May 17, 2021 follow-on common stock offering, $850 million of net cash borrowed in our May 20, 2021 30-year senior note issuance, $750 million of net cash borrowed in our November 9, 2021 10-year ($400 million) and 30-year ($350 million) senior note issuances and short-term borrowings.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery

Relative to fourth quarter 2020, during fourth quarter 2021:

Nearly all of our Brokerage segment operations' revenues benefited from our clients' improving business conditions, which increases insured exposure units (i.e., insured values, payrolls, employees, miles driven, gross receipts, etc.) and covered lives,

Our Risk Management segment operations' revenues benefited from our clients' improving business conditions, which increases new arising workers' compensation and general liability claims, and

Our clean energy investments benefited from higher electricity production due to increased demand for electricity from improving business conditions, somewhat offset by the sunset of our 2011-era plants in November and December of 2021.

If economic conditions continue to improve, we believe we may continue to see favorable revenue benefits in our Brokerage and Risk Management segments in the first quarter of 2022 relative to the same quarter in 2021. However, if the economic recovery slows, due to the Omicron variant or other factors, we could see less revenue benefits than we experienced in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021.

During the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, we realized significant expense savings (totaling approximately $60 million to $75 million per quarter relative to the prior year same quarters, adjusted for pro forma full-quarter costs related to acquisitions) as a result of reduced travel, entertainment and advertising expenses, reduced costs from lower employee medical plan utilization, a reduction in workforce, wage controls, and reduced use of external consultants. During the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021, as we increased our business activities relative to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, we experienced increases in travel and entertainment, full restoration of advertising and more normalized usage of our employee medical plan, resumption of annual support-layer wage increases, increased use of external consultants, further investment in support of our hybrid employee environment, continued investment in cyber security and an increase in incentive compensation. These incremental costs totaled approximately $15 million, $25 million and $30 million in our Brokerage segment relative to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. Looking forward to 2022, we believe we will see incrementally higher Brokerage segment costs relative to 2021, and if the pace of economic recovery accelerates beyond our expectations, we could see expense increases higher than our current estimates.

(3 of 15)

Brokerage Segment Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions):