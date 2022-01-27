U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.09
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -34.40 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -1.06 (-4.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1147
    -0.0098 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0082 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3600
    +0.7000 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,788.76
    -916.34 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.99
    -8.52 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cision

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Management will host a webcast conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CT. To listen to the call, and for printer-friendly formats of this release and the "Supplemental Quarterly Data" and "CFO Commentary," which may also be referenced during the call, please visit ajg.com/IR. These documents contain both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Investors and other users of this information should read carefully the section entitled "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" beginning on page 10.

Summary of Financial Results - Fourth Quarter




















Revenues Before








Diluted Net Earnings





Reimbursements


Net Earnings (Loss)


EBITDAC


(Loss) Per Share

Segment


4th Q 21

4th Q 20


4th Q 21

4th Q 20


4th Q 21

4th Q 20


4th Q 21

4th Q 20




















(in millions)


(in millions)


(in millions)



















Brokerage, as reported


$ 1,467.4

$ 1,235.8


$ 171.0

$ 157.7


$ 417.6

$ 341.8


$ 0.79

$ 0.79


Net (gains) losses on divestitures

(9.9)

10.4


(8.0)

8.3


(9.9)

10.4


(0.04)

0.04


Acquisition integration


-

-


12.7

4.5


15.6

5.6


0.06

0.02


Workforce and lease termination


-

-


6.1

8.3


7.4

10.4


0.03

0.04


Acquisition related adjustments


-

-


46.0

15.0


7.8

4.8


0.22

0.08


Levelized foreign currency














translation


-

2.7


-

0.6


-

1.2


-

-
















Brokerage, as adjusted *


1,457.5

1,248.9


227.8

194.4


438.5

374.2


1.06

0.97
















Risk Management, as reported


254.3

216.4


24.6

19.1


46.0

39.9


0.12

0.10


Workforce and lease termination


-

-


1.0

1.2


1.3

1.5


-

0.01


Acquisition related adjustments


-

-


0.1

-


0.1

-


-

-


Levelized foreign currency














translation


-

(0.2)


-

0.3


-

0.3


-

-
















Risk Management, as adjusted *


254.3

216.2


25.7

20.6


47.4

41.7


0.12

0.11
















Corporate, as reported


219.7

211.4


(74.7)

(23.7)


(86.0)

(46.4)


(0.40)

(0.17)


Transaction-related costs


-

-


21.6

-


26.7

-


0.10

-


Legal and income tax related


-

-


19.4

(6.6)


9.5

-


0.10

(0.03)
















Corporate, as adjusted *


219.7

211.4


(33.7)

(30.3)


(49.8)

(46.4)


(0.20)

(0.20)
















Total Company, as reported


$ 1,941.4

$ 1,663.6


$ 120.9

$ 153.1


$ 377.6

$ 335.3


$ 0.51

$ 0.72
















Total Company, as adjusted *


$ 1,931.5

$ 1,676.5


$ 219.8

$ 184.7


$ 436.1

$ 369.5


$ 0.98

$ 0.88
















Total Brokerage & Risk














Management, as reported


$ 1,721.7

$ 1,452.2


$ 195.6

$ 176.8


$ 463.6

$ 381.7


$ 0.91

$ 0.89
















Total Brokerage & Risk














Management, as adjusted *


$ 1,711.8

$ 1,465.1


$ 253.5

$ 215.0


$ 485.9

$ 415.9


$ 1.18

$ 1.08


*

For fourth quarter 2021, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $69.7 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $12.9 million relating to these items. For fourth quarter 2021, the pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $1.4 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $0.3 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Corporate segment adjustments totals $36.2 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the benefit for income taxes of $(4.8) million relating to these items and the other tax items noted on pages 8 and 9. A detailed reconciliation of the 2021 and 2020 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 14 and 15.

(1 of 15)

"We delivered an outstanding fourth quarter, wrapping up another excellent year of financial performance!" said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "During the quarter, our core brokerage and risk management segments combined to post 18% growth in revenue, of which 11% was organic revenue growth; net earnings growth of 11%; and adjusted EBITDAC growth of 17%. We completed 18 new tuck-in mergers and our newly acquired reinsurance operations had a strong December.

"Overall, the P/C renewal premium increases we saw during the quarter were consistent with the first three quarters of 2021. P/C rates continued to move higher across nearly all geographies and lines of coverage, insured exposure unit changes were positive, and inflation is at levels not seen for several decades. For the third straight quarter we benefited from positive policy endorsements and other mid-term policy adjustments, indicating a rebound in the underlying economic health of our clients, notwithstanding the late-year surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Within our benefits and HR consulting business we saw rising covered lives and strong demand for special project work. And in our risk management and claims paying unit, Gallagher Bassett, we had an excellent finish to the year fueled by new business wins and claim count increases.

"I am extremely pleased with how our businesses performed during 2021 and that our 39,000 colleagues continue to deliver the very best insurance and risk management advice to clients and prospects, day-in and day-out. We have terrific momentum, which makes me bullish about our prospects in 2022 and beyond!"

Summary of Financial Results - Year Ended December 31,




















Revenues Before








Diluted Net Earnings





Reimbursements


Net Earnings (Loss)


EBITDAC


(Loss) Per Share

Segment


Year 21

Year 20


Year 21

Year 20


Year 21

Year 20


Year 21

Year 20




















(in millions)


(in millions)


(in millions)



















Brokerage, as reported


$ 5,967.5

$ 5,167.1


$ 1,016.6

$ 866.0


$ 1,957.2

$ 1,597.4


$ 4.86

$ 4.42


Net (gains) losses on divestitures

(18.8)

5.8


(15.0)

4.7


(18.8)

5.8


(0.07)

0.02


Acquisition integration


-

-


25.2

19.3


31.7

25.1


0.12

0.10


Workforce and lease termination

-

-


18.0

34.0


20.6

43.9


0.09

0.17


Acquisition related adjustments

-

-


98.3

39.7


27.4

19.2


0.47

0.20


Levelized foreign currency














translation


-

110.1


-

17.4


-

36.2


-

0.09
















Brokerage, as adjusted *


5,948.7

5,283.0


1,143.1

981.1


2,018.1

1,727.6


5.47

5.00
















Risk Management, as reported


967.6

821.7


89.5

66.9


177.1

141.6


0.43

0.34


Net gains on divestitures


(0.1)

-


(0.1)

-


(0.1)

-


-

-


Workforce and lease termination

-

-


6.0

6.0


7.1

7.9


0.03

0.04


Acquisition related adjustments

-

-


2.1

0.4


0.4

-


0.01

-


Levelized foreign currency














translation


-

11.4


-

0.7


-

2.0


-

-
















Risk Management, as adjusted *


967.5

833.1


97.5

74.0


184.5

151.5


0.47

0.38
















Corporate, as reported


1,141.3

863.1


(151.1)

(74.8)


(231.0)

(142.2)


(0.92)

(0.56)


Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-


12.2

-


-

-


0.06

-


Transaction-related costs


-

-


38.5

-


47.9

-


0.19

-


Legal and income tax related


-

-


43.6

(1.1)


9.5

-


0.21

(0.01)
















Corporate, as adjusted *


1,141.3

863.1


(56.8)

(75.9)


(173.6)

(142.2)


(0.46)

(0.57)
















Total Company, as reported


$ 8,076.4

$ 6,851.9


$ 955.0

$ 858.1


$ 1,903.3

$ 1,596.8


$ 4.37

$ 4.20
















Total Company, as adjusted *


$ 8,057.5

$ 6,979.2


$ 1,183.8

$ 979.2


$ 2,029.0

$ 1,736.9


$ 5.48

$ 4.81
















Total Brokerage & Risk














Management, as reported


$ 6,935.1

$ 5,988.8


$ 1,106.1

$ 932.9


$ 2,134.3

$ 1,739.0


$ 5.29

$ 4.76
















Total Brokerage & Risk














Management, as adjusted *


$ 6,916.2

$ 6,116.1


$ 1,240.6

$ 1,055.1


$ 2,202.6

$ 1,879.1


$ 5.94

$ 5.38

(2 of 15)

*

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the pretax impact of the Brokerage segment adjustments totals $159.2 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $32.7 million relating to these items. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the pretax impact of the Risk Management segment adjustments totals $10.6 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the provision for income taxes of $2.6 million relating to these items. The pretax impact of the Corporate segment adjustments totals $73.6 million, with a corresponding adjustment to the benefit for income taxes of $(20.7) million relating to these items and the other tax items noted on pages 8 and 9. A detailed reconciliation of the 2021 and 2020 provision (benefit) for income taxes is shown on pages 14 and 15.

Acquisition of the Willis Towers Watson Treaty Reinsurance Brokerage Operations

On December 1, 2021, we acquired substantially all of the Willis Towers Watson treaty reinsurance brokerage operations for an initial gross consideration of $3.25 billion, and potential additional consideration of $750 million subject to certain third–year revenue targets. There are twelve remaining international operations with deferred closings that comprise approximately $180 million of the initial purchase consideration that are subject to local regulatory approval and are expected to close in the first and second quarters of 2022. We funded the transaction using cash on hand, including $1.4 billion of net cash raised in our May 17, 2021 follow-on common stock offering, $850 million of net cash borrowed in our May 20, 2021 30-year senior note issuance, $750 million of net cash borrowed in our November 9, 2021 10-year ($400 million) and 30-year ($350 million) senior note issuances and short-term borrowings.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery

Relative to fourth quarter 2020, during fourth quarter 2021:

  • Nearly all of our Brokerage segment operations' revenues benefited from our clients' improving business conditions, which increases insured exposure units (i.e., insured values, payrolls, employees, miles driven, gross receipts, etc.) and covered lives,

  • Our Risk Management segment operations' revenues benefited from our clients' improving business conditions, which increases new arising workers' compensation and general liability claims, and

  • Our clean energy investments benefited from higher electricity production due to increased demand for electricity from improving business conditions, somewhat offset by the sunset of our 2011-era plants in November and December of 2021.

If economic conditions continue to improve, we believe we may continue to see favorable revenue benefits in our Brokerage and Risk Management segments in the first quarter of 2022 relative to the same quarter in 2021. However, if the economic recovery slows, due to the Omicron variant or other factors, we could see less revenue benefits than we experienced in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021.

During the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, we realized significant expense savings (totaling approximately $60 million to $75 million per quarter relative to the prior year same quarters, adjusted for pro forma full-quarter costs related to acquisitions) as a result of reduced travel, entertainment and advertising expenses, reduced costs from lower employee medical plan utilization, a reduction in workforce, wage controls, and reduced use of external consultants. During the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021, as we increased our business activities relative to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, we experienced increases in travel and entertainment, full restoration of advertising and more normalized usage of our employee medical plan, resumption of annual support-layer wage increases, increased use of external consultants, further investment in support of our hybrid employee environment, continued investment in cyber security and an increase in incentive compensation. These incremental costs totaled approximately $15 million, $25 million and $30 million in our Brokerage segment relative to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. Looking forward to 2022, we believe we will see incrementally higher Brokerage segment costs relative to 2021, and if the pace of economic recovery accelerates beyond our expectations, we could see expense increases higher than our current estimates.

(3 of 15)

Brokerage Segment Reported GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions):

Organic Revenues (Non-GAAP)

4th Q 2021


4th Q 2020


Year 2021


Year 2020











Base Commissions and Fees








Commissions and fees, as reported

$ 1,327.1


$ 1,136.1


$ 5,429.2


$ 4,728.8

Less commissions and fees from acquisitions

(76.1)


-


(255.9)


-

Less divested operations

-


(3.1)


-


(13.7)

Levelized foreign currency translation

-


2.4


-


97.3











Organic base commissions and fees

$ 1,251.0


$ 1,135.4


$ 5,173.3


$ 4,812.4











Organic change in base commissions and fees

10.2%




7.5%













Supplemental Revenues



Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of LendingClub Are Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the digital-marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) had dropped roughly 26.5% as of 11:41 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. The company, which is largely in the business of using technology to more efficiently originate unsecured personal loans, reported diluted earnings per share of $0.27 on total revenue of more than $262 million, both of which beat analyst estimates. Additionally, total loan-origination guidance of $13 billion in 2022 doesn't imply that much origination growth from LendingClub's rate over the past two quarters.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • 3 Stocks to Pounce On As the Market Dips

    If you're looking to take advantage of this week's volatility, start with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Upstart was one of the biggest investing stories of 2021, zooming as high as 18 times its IPO price in less than a year. Instead of relying on a small set of broad categories, Upstart's platform includes many more factors, such as education and employment history.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% lower as of 2:40 p.m. ET after receiving some negative sentiment from Wall Street. Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch in a research note today maintained his overweight rating on Upstart stock but lowered his price target to $170 per share, which still implies significant upside from Upstart's current price of around $88. Clinch in his note attributed the lower price target to "a potentially new backdrop of hostility toward growth stock multiples."

  • Apple earnings: 'Upgrade super cycle' and services growth should lead to more profit, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder R "Ray" Wang&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what expect with Apple earnings amid supply chain challenges.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Thursday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Why 1-800-FLOWERS.com Stock Plunged 35% at the Open Today

    The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi