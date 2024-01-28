Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) just released its latest yearly report and things are not looking great. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with US$9.6b revenue coming in 4.5% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.42 missed the mark badly, arriving some 27% below what was expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Arthur J. Gallagher after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for Arthur J. Gallagher

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Arthur J. Gallagher from ten analysts is for revenues of US$11.5b in 2024. If met, it would imply a huge 20% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 70% to US$7.61. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.62 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$255. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Arthur J. Gallagher analyst has a price target of US$282 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$205. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Arthur J. Gallagher's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.2% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Arthur J. Gallagher to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$255, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arthur J. Gallagher. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Arthur J. Gallagher has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.