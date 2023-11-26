Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.55 Dividend

It looks like Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Arthur J. Gallagher's shares before the 30th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.20 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Arthur J. Gallagher has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $252.92. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Arthur J. Gallagher can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Arthur J. Gallagher paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Arthur J. Gallagher has delivered 4.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is Arthur J. Gallagher an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Arthur J. Gallagher that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Arthur J. Gallagher more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

