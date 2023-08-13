Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s (NYSE:AJG) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.55 on 15th of September. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Arthur J. Gallagher was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 81.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Arthur J. Gallagher Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Arthur J. Gallagher has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Arthur J. Gallagher Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Arthur J. Gallagher is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

