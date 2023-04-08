Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) jumps 3.2% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) stock is up an impressive 188% over the last five years. We note the stock price is up 3.2% in the last seven days.

Since it's been a strong week for Arthur J. Gallagher shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Arthur J. Gallagher managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 24% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Arthur J. Gallagher, it has a TSR of 213% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Arthur J. Gallagher shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.0% over one year. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 26% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arthur J. Gallagher better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher you should be aware of.

