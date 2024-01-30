Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.60

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s (NYSE:AJG) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 15th of March to $0.60, with investors receiving 9.1% more than last year's $0.55. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Arthur J. Gallagher

Arthur J. Gallagher's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 128.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Arthur J. Gallagher Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.6% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Arthur J. Gallagher has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.2% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Arthur J. Gallagher's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.