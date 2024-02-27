Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.60

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s (NYSE:AJG) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 15th of March to $0.60, with investors receiving 9.1% more than last year's $0.55. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

Arthur J. Gallagher's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Arthur J. Gallagher was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 122.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Arthur J. Gallagher Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

We Could See Arthur J. Gallagher's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Arthur J. Gallagher has grown earnings per share at 5.2% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Arthur J. Gallagher Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Arthur J. Gallagher is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.