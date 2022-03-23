U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Article sees more than 45% YoY revenue growth, expands logistics network

·2 min read

Company continues growth despite subsiding pandemic related tailwinds

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Article, a leading online modern furniture company, announces over 45% revenue growth between 2020 and 2021. The company, which has been profitable since 2015, attributes the growth to its expanded catalog of stylish home furnishings, its convenient shopping experience, and its value relative to competitors – all of which will continue to fuel Article's success in 2022.

Article Logo (CNW Group/Article)
Article Logo (CNW Group/Article)

Aamir Baig, co-founder and CEO of Article, said, "Investments in our fulfillment network, growth of our Vietnam office, and executive hires are among many recent company milestones that support our pursuit to build the easiest way to create a beautiful space. We anticipate the year ahead will be challenging for a number of reasons. Tailwinds created by the pandemic are subsiding and global supply chain disruptions are likely to continue for the immediate term. I'm confident we will continue to capitalize on the opportunity in front of us through the team's collective determination and expertise."

This news follows several major company milestones in 2021:

  • Delivered its 1 millionth order since the company launched its website in 2013

  • Opened three new fulfillment centers in Houston, Vancouver and Chicago, which increased the company's total warehouse space to over 1,860,000 sq. ft

  • Launched Article's in-house delivery program – the Article Delivery Team – in new cities: Boston, San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Portland, Charlotte, Houston, and Chicago. The Article Delivery Team currently delivers over half of all orders.

  • Named one of Canada's top growing companies by The Globe and Mail for the third year in a row

  • Grew team to more than 1,300 employees worldwide

  • Doubled office headcount in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to support closer manufacturer relationships

Article also added two executives to its leadership team. Mohammad Nejad-Sattary joins as Article's first Senior Vice President of Technology. With over 20 years of technology leadership experience, Nejad-Sattary will be responsible for the 100+ person technology department responsible for Article's proprietary technology stack which powers business operations. Matthew Ross, Vice President of Logistics, will oversee Article's logistics network of 17 fulfillment centers and delivery stations across Canada and the U.S. Ross joins Article from previous roles at Nike and Living Spaces. Nejad-Sattary and Ross will further support Article's efforts to provide customers a seamless furniture shopping experience.

About Article
Article is the easiest way to create a beautiful modern space. Founded by four engineers, Article's proprietary technology removes inefficiencies in the traditional retail model to make the customer experience simple and easy. Since launching in 2013, the company has delivered over 1 million orders to customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit Article.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/article-sees-more-than-45-yoy-revenue-growth-expands-logistics-network-301508465.html

SOURCE Article

