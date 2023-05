Reuters

(Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co will buy most of First Republic Bank's assets in a last-ditch rescue led by U.S. regulators, marking the third major U.S. institution to fail in two months. The deal, announced early on Monday by regulators who said they had seized First Republic, will see the banking giant take $173 billion of loans, $30 billion of securities and $92 billion of deposits of the failed lender. There were no details on how much JPMorgan would pay.