U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,939.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.75
    +19.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.95
    +1.45 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.50
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0262
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3110
    -0.5310 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,122.38
    -154.57 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.70
    -4.33 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.51
    +117.04 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

New Articles for June Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government

·2 min read

TOKYO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese government publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." New articles published in late June are outlined below.

Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202207043382/_prw_PI1fl_yxfG5NL5.jpg

Photo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202207043382/_prw_PI2fl_XgfTBo53.jpg

- Toward TICAD VIII: Raising Awareness of the Africa-Japan Link 
Japanese singer MISIA, the honorary ambassador for the last Tokyo International
Conference on African Development (TICAD), talks about her aid work.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/toward_ticad_viii.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Japan-Tunisia Academic Exchanges Sow Seeds of Business
At a technology park in Tunisia opened with Japan's support, joint research
into bioresources is creating added value.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/japan-tunisia_academic_exchanges.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Coolness and Sweetness of Japanese Summer
The secret to enjoying summer in Japan such as elegant green curtains of
morning glory and summer treats like juicy white peaches.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/coolness_and_sweetness.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Sado Island Gold Mines: A Precious Heritage for Japan and the World
With outstanding universal value, Sado Island Gold Mines are anticipated to be
inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/sado_island_gold_mines.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

- Integrated Innovation Strategy 2022: Making Great Strides Toward Society 5.0
The three pillars of Japan's strategy to achieve economic growth and solve
social issues by making full use of advanced technologies.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/06/integrated_innovation_strategy.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged
through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the
world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on
a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication
will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and
build strong kizuna.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=06_2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-articles-for-june-issue-of-kizuna-official-e-magazine-of-japanese-government-301581043.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

Recommended Stories