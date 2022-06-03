U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

New Articles for May Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government

·2 min read

TOKYO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese government publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." Six new articles, published in May, are outlined below.

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202206022026/_prw_PI2fl_W13w7HMJ.jpg

Photo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202206022026/_prw_PI1fl_15A7aJT0.jpg

 

- Japan Stands with Ukraine: Keeping Education Going for Students

In response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Japan is providing wide-ranging support for Ukraine. Here's one example from academia.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/05/japan_stands_with_ukraine.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=05_2022

 

- 50th Reversion Anniversary: Okinawa's Sustainable Tourism Development and Beyond

Since its reversion to Japan from U.S. control, Okinawa has leveraged its local assets as remote islands for growth.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/05/50th_reversion_anniversary_of_okinawa.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=05_2022

 

- Touching the Cutting Edge of Quantum Technology in the Homeland of the Superconducting Qubit

A Japanese researcher who made a breakthrough in progress toward practical use of quantum computers talks about the technology's outlook.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/05/cutting_edge_of_quantum_technology.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=05_2022

 

- The Impact of AI: Anyone Can Be a Skilled Farmer

Japan is accelerating high-level social implementation of artificial

intelligence -- such as AI-based agricultural pest diagnosis.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/05/anyone_can_be_a_skilled_farmer.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=05_2022

 

- Creating an Innovation Ecosystem in Okinawa

The Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University offers hands-on support to researchers and startups.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/05/innovation_ecosystem_in_okinawa.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=05_2022

 

- The Freedom of Reading a Visually Impaired Man Gained in Japan

Mohamed Omer Abdin, a visually impaired Sudanese man in Japan, has been making efforts to support the world's similarly afflicted.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/05/the_freedom_of_reading.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=05_2022

 

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=05_2022

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-articles-for-may-issue-of-kizuna-official-e-magazine-of-japanese-government-301560778.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

