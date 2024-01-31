Is Articore Group (ASX:ATG) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Articore Group (ASX:ATG) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Articore Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at June 2023, Articore Group had cash of AU$36m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$50m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from June 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that Articore Group will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 12 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Articore Group Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Articore Group increased its cash burn by 492% in the last twelve months. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 3.2%, making us very wary indeed. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Articore Group Raise Cash?

Articore Group revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Articore Group's cash burn of AU$50m is about 31% of its AU$161m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Articore Group's Cash Burn Situation?

Articore Group is not in a great position when it comes to its cash burn situation. While its falling revenue wasn't too bad, its increasing cash burn does leave us rather nervous. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for Articore Group that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

