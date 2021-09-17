Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Benefits of Articulated Robots to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Articulated robots market report identifies ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, and FANUC Corp as major players.
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global articulated robots market size is expected to increase by USD 6.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Download Free Sample Report to know more
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing benefits of articulated robots have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising competition from SCARA robots will challenge market growth.
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Articulated Robots Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Learn about the major trends impacting the future of the articulated robots market. Download our free sample here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46694
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC - Professional service mobile robots market in APAC is segmented by end-user (logistics and warehousing, agriculture and mining, medical and healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others) and geography (China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, Singapore, and rest of APAC).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Collaborative Robots Market - Global collaborative robots market is segmented by application (material handling, assembly, inspection and testing, welding, and painting and dispensing) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our articulated robots market report covers the following areas:
Articulated Robots Market size
Articulated Robots Market trends
Articulated Robots Market industry analysis
This study identifies increasing demand from the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Articulated Robots Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Articulated Robots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist articulated robots market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the articulated robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the articulated robots market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of articulated robots market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
Comau Spa
FANUC Corp.
Midea Group Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
OMRON Corp.
Seiko Holdings Corp.
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Yaskawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/articulated-robots-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/articulated-robots-market-2021-2025--increasing-benefits-of-articulated-robots-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301377876.html
SOURCE Technavio