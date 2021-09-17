U.S. markets closed

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Benefits of Articulated Robots to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

Articulated robots market report identifies ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, and FANUC Corp as major players.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global articulated robots market size is expected to increase by USD 6.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Articulated Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Report to know more

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing benefits of articulated robots have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising competition from SCARA robots will challenge market growth.

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Articulated Robots Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the major trends impacting the future of the articulated robots market. Download our free sample here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46694

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Professional Service Mobile Robots Market in APAC - Professional service mobile robots market in APAC is segmented by end-user (logistics and warehousing, agriculture and mining, medical and healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others) and geography (China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, Singapore, and rest of APAC).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Collaborative Robots Market - Global collaborative robots market is segmented by application (material handling, assembly, inspection and testing, welding, and painting and dispensing) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our articulated robots market report covers the following areas:

  • Articulated Robots Market size

  • Articulated Robots Market trends

  • Articulated Robots Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand from the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Articulated Robots Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Articulated Robots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist articulated robots market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the articulated robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the articulated robots market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of articulated robots market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Heavy machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Comau Spa

  • FANUC Corp.

  • Midea Group Co. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Seiko Holdings Corp.

  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/articulated-robots-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/articulated-robots-market-2021-2025--increasing-benefits-of-articulated-robots-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301377876.html

SOURCE Technavio

