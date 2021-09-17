Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Benefits of Articulated Robots to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Articulated robots market report identifies ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, and FANUC Corp as major players.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global articulated robots market size is expected to increase by USD 6.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Articulated Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, FANUC Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp., Seiko Holdings Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing benefits of articulated robots have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising competition from SCARA robots will challenge market growth.

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Articulated Robots Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our articulated robots market report covers the following areas:

Articulated Robots Market size

Articulated Robots Market trends

Articulated Robots Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing demand from the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Articulated Robots Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Articulated Robots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist articulated robots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the articulated robots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the articulated robots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of articulated robots market vendors

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

