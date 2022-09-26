Artificial Eye Market Analysis, Increasing prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases to boost market growth, CAGR 8.16% by 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial eye market is expected to grow by USD 34140.17 thousand at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report on the Artificial Eye Market Right Away!
The artificial eye market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
Artificial Eye Market Vendors
Advanced Artificial Eyes
Alcon Inc.
Bionic Vision Technologies
Carl Zeiss AG
Erickson Laboratories
F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG
Ferdinand A. Forster GmbH
Integrated Orbital Implants
International Prosthetic Eye Center
Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd.
Midwest Eye Laboratories
Molteno Ophthalmic
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global artificial eye market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market within the global healthcare market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Artificial Eye Market throughout the forecast period.
Artificial Eye Market Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the Artificial Eye Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
The artificial eye market will be affected by increasing demand for custom-made ocular prostheses. Apart from this, other market trends include a paradigm shift of ocular prosthesis procedures from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), Increasing medical tourism for low-cost ocular prosthesis treatments.
Artificial Eye Market Split by Product
Artificial Eye Market Split by Geography
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The artificial eye market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW). Buy Sample Report.
Related Reports:
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%.
Proton Therapy Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The proton therapy market share is expected to increase by USD 434.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%.
Artificial Eye Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 34140.17 th
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 57%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advanced Artificial Eyes, Alcon Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Erickson Laboratories, F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Ferdinand A. Forster GmbH, Integrated Orbital Implants, International Prosthetic Eye Center, Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd., Midwest Eye Laboratories, Molteno Ophthalmic, Nano Retina, National Artificial Eye Services, Ocular Prosthetics Inc., PIXIUM VISION, Rocky Mountain Anaplastology Inc., Second Sight Medical Products Inc., Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd., and NIDEK Co. Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Retinal prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Advanced Artificial Eyes
10.4 Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd.
10.5 Erickson Laboratories
10.6 F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG
10.7 Integrated Orbital Implants
10.8 International Prosthetic Eye Center
10.9 Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd.
10.10 Ocular Prosthetics Inc.
10.11 PIXIUM VISION
10.12 Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artificial-eye-market-analysis-increasing-prevalence-of-ophthalmic-diseases-to-boost-market-growth-cagr-8-16-by-2026---technavio-301631007.html
SOURCE Technavio