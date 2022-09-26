Artificial Eye Market Analysis, Increasing prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases to boost market growth, CAGR 8.16% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial eye market is expected to grow by USD 34140.17 thousand at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Eye Market 2022-2026

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.

The artificial eye market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Artificial Eye Market Vendors

Advanced Artificial Eyes

Alcon Inc.

Bionic Vision Technologies

Carl Zeiss AG

Erickson Laboratories

F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG

Ferdinand A. Forster GmbH

Integrated Orbital Implants

International Prosthetic Eye Center

Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd.

Midwest Eye Laboratories

Molteno Ophthalmic

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global artificial eye market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market within the global healthcare market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Artificial Eye Market throughout the forecast period.

Artificial Eye Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Artificial Eye Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

The artificial eye market will be affected by increasing demand for custom-made ocular prostheses. Apart from this, other market trends include a paradigm shift of ocular prosthesis procedures from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), Increasing medical tourism for low-cost ocular prosthesis treatments.

Artificial Eye Market Split by Product

Artificial Eye Market Split by Geography

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The artificial eye market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Related Reports:

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%.

Proton Therapy Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The proton therapy market share is expected to increase by USD 434.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%.

Artificial Eye Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 34140.17 th Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Artificial Eyes, Alcon Inc., Bionic Vision Technologies, Carl Zeiss AG, Erickson Laboratories, F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Ferdinand A. Forster GmbH, Integrated Orbital Implants, International Prosthetic Eye Center, Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd., Midwest Eye Laboratories, Molteno Ophthalmic, Nano Retina, National Artificial Eye Services, Ocular Prosthetics Inc., PIXIUM VISION, Rocky Mountain Anaplastology Inc., Second Sight Medical Products Inc., Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd., and NIDEK Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non integrated prosthetic eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Retinal prosthetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Artificial Eyes

10.4 Artificial Eyes Pty Ltd.

10.5 Erickson Laboratories

10.6 F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG

10.7 Integrated Orbital Implants

10.8 International Prosthetic Eye Center

10.9 Marie Allen Ocularist Ltd.

10.10 Ocular Prosthetics Inc.

10.11 PIXIUM VISION

10.12 Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

