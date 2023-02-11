Artificial fur market size to grow by USD 119.21 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial fur market size is estimated to increase by USD 119.21 million between 2021 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15.09%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 74.15 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Fur Market 2023-2027

Global artificial fur market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

Ambassador Textiles Ltd.: The company offers faux fur of various types which has been approved by PETA.

Aono Pile Co. Ltd.: The company offers faux fur of various types, such as Chinchilla, Straight, small leopard print, and Forest 1 prints.

Bartfeld: The company offers various types of faux furs such as lux pile plum tip, mooki baby blue, Northstar baby blue, sherpa orange, lux pile cherry, lux pile lava, and ultralux mercury.

DealTask Pty Ltd.: The company offers various fake furs in animal prints.

Vendor Landscape -

The global artificial fur market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer artificial fur in the market are Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, DealTask Pty Ltd., ECOPEL, EZ Fabric, JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd., Pahwa Fur Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Peltex Fibres Sarl, Ramtex Inc., Shannon Fabrics Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., Texfactor Textiles, Trims Lannd, USA Knit Products, Wayfair Inc., Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Fur Co. Ltd. and others.

The global artificial fur market is at its growing stage. The environmental impact of artificial fur is one of the risks that might hamper vendors' profitability. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Competitors are investing in R&D to make their products innovative, which is expected to intensify the competition in the global artificial fur market during the forecast period.

Global artificial fur market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global artificial fur market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Apparel, Upholstery and home textiles, and Other accessories), and distribution channels (Online and Offline).

The apparel segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Apparels made from artificial fur include coats, jackets, blazers, and dresses. Currently, luxury apparels made of artificial fur are in high demand. Clothes made of fur are comfortable and are thus preferred by the modeling and fashion industries worldwide. Fur coats and jackets are some of the popular apparel types. Extreme cold weather conditions in the Americas and Europe increase the consumption of fur coats and jackets. Many fashion retailers and government agencies have implemented initiatives to ban the use of animal fur for manufacturing fur-based products. Therefore, the use of artificial fur for manufacturing apparel is expected to increase.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial fur market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial fur market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Customers in the region are becoming more fashion-conscious and are adopting western fashion trends. Some of the prominent vendors operating in the regional apparel market, which offer clothing with artificial fur, include Levi Strauss and Edwin. Growing urbanization and the increasing disposable income of the people are driving the growing use of artificial fur-based clothing in the region. Customers prefer to buy branded artificial fur-based clothing due to the latter's affordable pricing and easy availability. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global artificial fur market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increase in the number of initiatives for banning animal fur farming is notably driving the market growth. Globally, the number of initiatives for banning fur farming has increased because of the growing focus on animal welfare. Governments across the world implement stringent regulations, which have led to the shutdown of fur farms. Moreover, the government initiatives to ban fur farming will increase the availability and use of animal fur and lead to a rise in demand for fur among apparel manufacturers. As a result, the demand for artificial fur is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The rise in popularity of fur made from recycled plastic is the primary trend in the market. A variety of plastics are used to produce artificial fur as they provide the bulk required to imitate real fur but are more lightweight than faux fur fabrics. Plastic is easier to color and texture than alpaca fibers. Thus, plastic faux fur can easily reproduce the colors and patterns of real animals. However, the use of polymeric materials for making artificial fur causes environmental damage. Polymers are non-biodegradable, and the extensive use of artificial fur can increase pollution. Therefore, the demand for sustainable materials such as recycled plastic has increased. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Issues related to the use of artificial fur are the major challenge impeding the market growth. Though artificial fur is extensively used, there are many issues associated with its use. Moreover, it does not allow re-freezing and melting of snow on the fiber filaments and causes discomfort for wearers, especially during hiking, skiing, mountain climbing, and other outdoor activities that are undertaken in extreme climatic conditions. The challenges of using artificial fur can reduce its demand during the forecast period, thereby restricting the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this artificial fur market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial fur market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the artificial fur market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial fur market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial fur market vendors

Artificial Fur Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 119.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambassador Textiles Ltd., Aono Pile Co. Ltd., Bartfeld, DealTask Pty Ltd., ECOPEL, EZ Fabric, JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd., Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd., Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd., Pahwa Fur Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Peltex Fibres Sarl, Ramtex Inc., Shannon Fabrics Inc., Sommers Plastic Products Co., Texfactor Textiles, Trims Lannd, USA Knit Products, Wayfair Inc., Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Fur Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial fur market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Upholstery and home textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Other accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ambassador Textiles Ltd.

12.4 Aono Pile Co. Ltd.

12.5 Bartfeld

12.6 DealTask Pty Ltd.

12.7 ECOPEL

12.8 EZ Fabric

12.9 JiangSu Unitex Co. Ltd.

12.10 Kolunsag Muflon Sanayi Ltd.

12.11 Nanjing Eastsun Textiles Co. Ltd.

12.12 Ramtex Inc.

12.13 Shannon Fabrics Inc.

12.14 Sommers Plastic Products Co.

12.15 Texfactor Textiles

12.16 Wayfair Inc.

12.17 Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

